Killing Eve is Killing it!... The sensational rise of Jodie Comer

Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down. Has that wacky international assassin Villanelle (Emmy winner Jodie Comer) truly found religion? That’s just one of the bizarre twists in the colorful spy thriller as it returns from a nearly two-year hiatus to wrap up the story in a fourth and final season. (A second episode can be streamed on AMC+.) While Villanelle eagerly awaits baptism, as if that can wash away all her sins, lapsed MI6 spy Eve (Sandra Oh) isn’t buying it. Though their strange dance of mutual desire and fascination is far from over, Eve stays busy chasing The Twelve when she’s not shagging her hot partner (Robert Gilbert) in private security. For former spy boss Caroline (Fiona Shaw), her demotion to cultural attaché in Mallorca hasn’t dimmed her dreams of taking down The Twelve, either. Where will it end for these ladies of intrigue?

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO