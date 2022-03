In a statement released by Chelsea, Abramovich said his decision was with "the Club's best interest at heart." "The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process," Abramovich said in the statement. "I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO