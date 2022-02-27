ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Saturday Night Live' opens with tribute to Ukraine

 3 days ago
Saturday Night Live This photo provided by NBC shows Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performing "Prayer for Ukraine" during the opening of "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

NEW YORK — (AP) — "Saturday Night Live" normally kicks off each show with some humor, but the comedy sketch series opened with a tribute performance to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performed a “Prayer for Ukraine” during the opening of “SNL” on Saturday. Cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the choir.

The choir sang the melancholy tune in front of a live audience and a table of candles that spelled the name of Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv.

Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine this week. The ongoing invasion involves explosions and airstrikes on the city.

Kate McKinnon & Cecily Strong Lead Emotional Choir Tribute To Ukraine On ‘SNL’

Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong led the choir in a moving tribute to Ukraine, using a set of yellow flowers representing the Ukrainian colors. With Saturday Night Live back for the first time in weeks, there’s a lot that’s been happening. Instead of choosing to skewer the current stressful world situation, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong chose to lead the show with an emotional choral tribute to the people of Ukraine as they face invasion from Russia. The beautiful performance of “A Prayer for Ukraine” felt fitting and thoughtful for the somber moment at hand.
'SNL' Makes Surprising Change to 'Weekend Update'

This weekend's Saturday Night Live was a little different from past episodes. The decision to open with a show of support for Ukraine at the top of the show resulted in cuts and reshuffling. "Weekend Update" was where the changes were most pronounced, as the segment was cut down to just a few minutes of jokes from Colin Jost and Michael Che. Fans at home noticed, especially since it left beloved cast members without their spotlights for the week.
Major News Anchor Leaving Her Show After More Than a Decade

A major news anchor in Australia is leaving her show after over a decade. Leigh Sales is leaving the Australian Broadcasting Company's flagship nightly show 7.30, with her last episode set to air in late June. She will remain at ABC though and plans to lead the broadcaster's coverage of Australia's federal elections in May.
Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
Jimmy Kimmel Has A Damning Theory About Tucker Carlson's Love For Putin

Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday for his relentless defense of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who just launched on attack on Ukraine. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host rolled a weird clip of Carlson suggesting Putin wasn’t so bad because of all the things he didn’t do.
Jobless Chris Cuomo Drops Loads Of Cash On Fancy Hotel For Valentine's Day With Wife Ahead Of Expected $18 Million CNN Payout

Chris Cuomo might be unemployed, but the fired CNN host isn't worried about his cash flow. Despite not having a job, the 51-year-old former primetime personality spared no expense for his wife, Cristina, this Valentine's Day. Cuomo and his significant other of nearly 20 years were photographed outside their ritzy hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend.
Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
Ukraine president follows Madonna on Instagram after she posts divisive musical montage about Russian invasion

Ukrainian president Vlodymyr Zelensky has followed Madonna on Instagram after she posted a video montage in support of Ukraine. The singer took to social media on Friday (25 February) to voice her support for the country amid Russia’s full-scale invasion. Madonna condemned Russia’s “pointless and greed driven invasion”, adding that “Putin has violated every human rights accord in existence”.The 63-year-old wrote: “We support you President Zelensky!! We are praying for you and your country!”Madonna’s caption accompanied a video she had posted, which featured footage of Ukraine and Putin alongside clips of herself dancing and singing to her 2006 track...
