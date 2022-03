Regardless of what one publication mistakenly reported, Aisha Tyler is not the daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama. The comedian/actress/former co-host of the Talk hit Twitter over the weekend after the Daily Mail mistook her for the Obamas’ 20-year-old daughter Sasha in a photo’s caption. The pictures were taken at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, where Tyler was spotted greeting Jay-Z and Beyoncé as she walked by their table. The caption said she was “just seven years old when she and her sister Malia became the First Daughters.”

