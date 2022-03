Tonight was probably the first time that many Americans had ever heard of Kim Reynolds. It almost certainly won’t be the last. The 62-year-old governor of Iowa delivered the official Republican response to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address from outside the capitol in Des Moines. Reynolds has been involved in Iowa politics for more than a decade. But she’s a new face on the national stage—a female Republican leader who has managed to avoid engaging in Donald Trump’s wild-eyed conspiracy theories, while being praised by her own party for her mostly hands-off response to the coronavirus pandemic.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO