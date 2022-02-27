Killing Eve is Killing it!... The sensational rise of Jodie Comer

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are getting ready to say goodbye to Killing Eve, BBC America's award-winning drama that's only weeks away from launching its final episodes. "We just felt like it was the time for the characters to come to their ultimate growth," Oh told ET's Matt Cohen over Zoom on Feb. 8. "I mean, it's a tricky dynamic that was set up four years ago in the first episode -- that there is a certain kind of cat and mouse to it and dramaturgically it's actually really hard to sustain. So we've done our best and I think, at this time, we both felt like it's OK. We're ready to try our best to resolve this unresolvable relationship so I think that's really what it was."

