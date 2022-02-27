ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL roundup: Leafs post wild 10-7 win over Wings

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBtZG_0eQQrsxS00

Mitchell Marner had his first career four-goal game to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 10-7 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday in a wild offensive game.

Marner also picked up two assists in the first game since 2011 to feature 17 goals combined. Toronto’s Michael Bunting logged a goal and four assists, and teammate Auston Matthews had a goal and three assists. Lucas Raymond had two goals and Filip Hronek had a goal and three assists for Detroit.

After Toronto held a 7-2 lead going into the third, Detroit mounted a furious comeback, scoring four goals in the first 5:21 of the third to make it 7-6 Maple Leafs. Toronto briefly quelled the rally with 12:56 remaining on a goal by Ilya Mikheyev, but Detroit made it 8-7 with 12:15 left on a goal by Raymond.

However, Toronto’s Ondrej Kase scored a backbreaking short-handed goal with 9:27 remaining to make it 9-7 Maple Leafs. Marner then added his fourth goal of the game with 4:19 remaining.

Lightning 3, Predators 2

Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos posted a goal and two assists as the Lightning won their first outdoor game, beating the Predators in the NHL Stadium Series match at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Nikita Kucherov produced a goal and an assist, Brayden Point scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves for the Lightning, who finished with a 5-1-0 record in February.

Tanner Jeannot and Filip Forsberg collected goals and Juuse Saros stopped 30 shots for the Predators, who fell to 0-2-0 outdoors. Nashville lost 5-2 to the Dallas Stars at the Cotton Bowl stadium on Jan. 1, 2020.

Flames 7, Wild 3

Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli each had two goals and an assist as host Calgary defeated Minnesota.

Blake Coleman added a goal and an assist for the Flames, who bounced back from a 7-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday that ended a 10-game winning streak. Erik Gudbranson and Andrew Mangiapane also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for Calgary, which has won 11 straight at home.

Frederick Gaudreau scored in his second straight game for the Wild, who have lost 5 of 6 and finished 1-3-0 on their road trip. Nick Bjugstad and Kirill Kaprizov also scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 28 saves.

Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2

Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored 26 seconds apart in the third period to rally visiting Colorado to a victory in Las Vegas.

Colorado trailed 2-1 before Jack Johnson’s blast from the point caromed in off the right thigh of Compher and inside the right post at the 5:40 mark of the final period. MacKinnon, who attempted a career-high 14 shots while scoring twice Friday in the Avalanche’s 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets, followed with his 15th goal of the season.

Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson scored for Vegas, which lost for just the second time in 23 games this season (21-2-0) when leading going into the third period.

Penguins 1, Rangers 0

Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and Evgeni Malkin scored the game’s only goal 5:09 into the third period as Pittsburgh blanked visiting New York.

Jarry, who was pulled midway through Pittsburgh’s 6-1 home loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, earned his 11th career shutout and first against the Rangers. The division rivals played for the first of four times this season.

The Rangers had won their previous two games and were 5-0-1 in their previous six. New York’s Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 shots.

Kings 5, Islanders 2

Phillip Danault and Matt Roy scored fewer than five minutes apart early in the first period for host Los Angeles, which beat New York for its fifth consecutive win.

Quinton Byfield and Brendan Lemieux scored in the second period and Trevor Moore collected an empty-netter in the third for the Kings. Cal Petersen made 26 saves.

Anders Lee scored in the second period and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored late in the third for the Islanders, who fell to 1-1-1 on a five-game Western Conference road trip. New York lost star center Mathew Barzal to an apparent leg injury.

Oilers 4, Panthers 3

Derek Ryan scored three goals for his first NHL hat trick, leading Edmonton to a win in Sunrise, Fla.

Aleksander Barkov scored two power-play goals for Florida, which lost its third consecutive home game after going 23-3-0 in its first 26.

Mikko Koskinen earned the victory for the Oilers by making 44 saves — many of them on breakaways or odd-man rushes.

Flyers 2, Capitals 1

Cam Atkinson scored one goal and set up the other as host Philadelphia edged Washington to snap a six-game losing streak.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, who sat out the previous two games with an eye infection, made 27 saves. Claude Giroux also scored for Philadelphia.

T.J. Oshie, playing his second game after returning from a long-term upper-body injury, scored Washington’s only goal. Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves.

Canadiens 2, Senators 1

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice to help visiting Montreal edge Ottawa.

The Canadiens have won five in a row after losing their first three games under interim coach Martin St. Louis. Andrew Hammond made 26 saves for Montreal.

Colin White, in his season debut after recovering from preseason shoulder surgery, scored for the Senators. Matt Murray made 30 saves.

Bruins 3, Sharks 1

Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist as Boston defeated host San Jose for its fourth straight win.

Patrice Bergeron also scored and Jeremy Swayman made 15 saves for the Bruins, who have won four in a row. Swayman improved to 4-0-1 in his past five starts.

Timo Meier scored and James Reimer made 34 saves in his 11th consecutive start for San Jose, which is 1-4-4 in its past nine games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Red Wings snap Hurricanes' win streak behind Lucas Raymond's late goal

Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds left in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. The Red Wings converted after the Hurricanes, who had a five-game winning streak snapped, were called for too many men on...
NHL
CBS New York

Devils score in bunches, rout Canucks

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist to win a showdown with his older brother, and the New Jersey Devils routed the Vancouver Canucks 7-2 on Monday night. Nico Daws made 36 saves and the Devils scored three times in each of the first two periods, chasing goaltender Jaroslav Halak with six goals on 14 shots. Yegor Sharangovich, Dawson Mercer, Jesper Boqvist, Ryan Graves, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who put up seven goals for the third time in seven games. Nico Hischer had two assists. Quinn Hughes, a defenseman for...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
NHL

Sandin, Maple Leafs recover late to defeat Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Rasmus Sandin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:23 remaining in the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs recovered for a 5-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Monday. With the teams playing at 4-on-4, John Tavares won a puck battle behind the net...
NHL
Reuters

Devils continue mastery of Canucks in 7-2 rout

Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt were among six New Jersey players with a goal and an assist, as the Devils snapped a five-game home losing streak by cooling off the Vancouver Canucks with a 7-2 victory on Monday night in Newark, N.J. Ryan Graves, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich and Jesper...
NHL
Reuters

NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby's late heroics lift Pens past Jackets

2022-02-28 07:07:53 GMT+00:00 - Sidney Crosby swiped in the puck from just outside the crease with 2:14 left in the third period Sunday to give the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The winning goal survived a Columbus challenge that claimed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was...
NHL
FOX Sports

Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Hurricanes, 4-3

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings ended Carolina's five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night. Raymond's 16th goal came on a rebound of a Tyler Bertuzzi shot. Carter Rowney, Michael Rasmussen and...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Filip Forsberg
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks – 2/28/22

The New Jersey Devils are 3-5-0 during February and are looking to put a disastrous performance against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday behind them. The Devils allowed eight goals, including hat tricks to Patrick Kane and Brandon Hagel. The Vancouver Canucks have done well offensively during the month as they are coming off of a 5-2 win against the New York Rangers on Feb. 27.
NHL
NBC Sports

Ovi, Staal among players to congratulate Laviolette in tribute

The Capitals played their first home game Monday since head coach Peter Laviolette recorded his 700th career win Feb. 15 against the Nashville Predators. Laviolette was just the ninth coach in NHL history to achieve the feat and his team honored him with a tribute video at Capital One Arena before the puck dropped for its game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
NHL

Predators want to sign Forsberg before Trade Deadline, GM says

Forward can be unrestricted free agent at end of season, leads Nashville with 27 goals. The Nashville Predators are not looking to trade Filip Forsberg before the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline on March 21, general manager David Poile said Tuesday. "No, I'm not trying to trade Filip Forsberg, I'm trying...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings host Carolina to kick off busy March schedule

Detroit enters final two months of regular season 23-24-6 overall and in fifth place in Atlantic Division. The Detroit Red Wings will start a hectic March slate when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night. After playing just seven games in February, Detroit will play...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Wings#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Predators 2 Tampa Bay#Nashville#The Vancouver Canucks
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stats News: Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, Oilers, Avalanche, Kings, Jets

In the latest installment of NHL Stats News, we take a look at one of the most entertaining and high-scoring games of the 21st century between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. Then we move to Patrick Kane and his rise up the ranks of the Chicago Blackhawks, a hat trick for the Edmonton Oilers that came too late, and comeback wins for the Colorado Avalanche powered by their stars. We wrap things up with impressive career milestones for a couple of Los Angeles Kings, Kyle Connor’s goal-scoring prowess, and a ton more stats and milestones from around the NHL.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Big win for Stars, Crosby’s late winner, Canucks stay in it

The Dallas Stars need some secondary scoring in their push for a playoff spot, and they got some in a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon. Michael Raffl scored two goals in the win after not scoring a goal in each of his past 16 games (while recording just one assist during that stretch). Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov also scored goals in the win, while starting goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 38 out of 40 shots to help the Stars pull to within one point of a playoff spot in the Western Conference playoff race.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Crosby scores late, Penguins rally past Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS -- Sidney Crosby scored the go-ahead goal with 2:14 left in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied for a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins reached over his head for the puck, but Crosby, who was...
NHL
NHL

Two big trades helped Maple Leafs win multiple Stanley Cup championships

Smythe made moves to acquire Bentley, Schriner in 1940s to build Toronto dynasty. Toronto Maple Leafs manager Conn Smythe was a gambler. He loved the horses and some of his long shots made Canadian racing history with their victories. Smythe used that same instinct during his managerial career and often...
NHL
NESN

Detroit Red Wings Are Expected to Go with Alex Nedeljkovic in Net Against the Carolina Hurricanes

According to Detroit Red Wings’ digital reporter Daniella Bruce, Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice, which usually indicates that he’ll get the nod between the pipes. He has a 14-15-5 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 3.14 goals-against average in 37 games this season.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy