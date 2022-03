Travellers choosing green modes of transport over airplanes could result in hundreds and thousands of more jobs than would be lost, according to a new report.It would give a boost to other industries - such as domestic tourism - that would mean job losses in the aviation sector would be far outweighed by those created elsewhere, the research - shared with The Independent - said. It comes months after the UK government’s climate advisers said more needed to be done to reduce demand for flying to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Low-carbon alternatives are not available at scale in the...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 DAYS AGO