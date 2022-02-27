ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia opens up on Konstantin's future and saying goodbye to the assassin

By Tilly Pearce
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKilling Eve has been an international phenomenon, but sadly all things must come to an end with its suitably dramatic (and ever-so-slightly bonkers) season four. As the show returns, Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) find themselves on rapidly diverging paths, and now it’s just a case of seeing how...

KTVB

'Killing Eve': Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer on Why It Was Time to Say Goodbye After Four Seasons (Exclusive)

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are getting ready to say goodbye to Killing Eve, BBC America's award-winning drama that's only weeks away from launching its final episodes. "We just felt like it was the time for the characters to come to their ultimate growth," Oh told ET's Matt Cohen over Zoom on Feb. 8. "I mean, it's a tricky dynamic that was set up four years ago in the first episode -- that there is a certain kind of cat and mouse to it and dramaturgically it's actually really hard to sustain. So we've done our best and I think, at this time, we both felt like it's OK. We're ready to try our best to resolve this unresolvable relationship so I think that's really what it was."
Collider

'Killing Eve' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Final Season of the Killer Drama Series?

“You should never tell a psychopath they are a psychopath. It upsets them.” That’s just one of the many juicy lines that slide out of the mouth of Villanelle, one of the most mystifying, stylish, and fascinating characters on television. It’s been two long years since we spent some dangerous quality time with the killer dynamic duo that is Villanelle and Eve, two women that, no matter how hard they try (or pretend to try), can’t quite seem to shake each other. Based on the serial novella by Luke Jennings and developed for the screen by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve follows MI5 analyst Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) who gets sucked into an unsolved case involving expert assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Eve is hired by the secretive MI6 division leader Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) to identify patterns in the worldly assassin’s behavior and put an end to her high-profile killings.
Primetimer

Killing Eve's Season 4 Premiere Shows Promise of a Return to Form

Killing Eve very nearly lost its way last season when it kept Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) apart for almost every episode. Season one gifted us with a thrilling game of cat and mouse, season two saw an unexpected partnership form, and season three sent everyone on their own paths, digging deeper into backstories and personal drama. The series has struggled to hold onto the magic of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s first season for some time now, but thanks to Oh and Comer’s performances, Killing Eve has remained watchable throughout. The fourth and final season picks up shortly after the events of the Season 3 finale that saw our leading ladies finally realize they may want the same things after all.
Collider

'Killing Eve' Season 4 Showrunner Laura Neal on Changing Up Eve & Villanelle's Cat-and-Mouse Game and Finding the Right Series Ending

BBC America original series Killing Eve has revolved around its central pair of two women who begin as foes but then evolve into something much more twisty and complex: MI5 analyst Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and skilled but psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Although Eve begins looking into Villanelle's killings with a professional interest, their relationship inevitably takes a more mutually obsessive turn, and the two seem to be destined for a final collision course that could be as explosive as it is long-awaited.
Collider

'Killing Eve' Season 4: Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh on Eve's Revenge and Villanelle’s Desire to Change

Since the BBC America original series Killing Eve started, the shared obsession that desk-bound security services officer Eve (Sandra Oh) and stylish assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) have had with each other has been on a collision course that seems inevitable. With Villanelle desperate to prove that she’s not the monster that everyone believes her to be and Eve on a revenge mission as she’s chasing down The Twelve, thing are sure to get messy and dark before they reach their final season conclusion.
