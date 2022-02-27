ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver armed robbery ends at Portland AT&T store

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed robbery in Vancouver turned into a pursuit that ended in Portland and included the suspects firing shots from the car, Vancouver police said.

It unfolded around 4:45 p.m. when a convenience store at 2721 E. Fourth Plain Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint. Vancouver officers spotted the getaway car and began to pursue it, during which time, police said, the suspects fired at the Vancouver officer around NE 86th and Burton.

The driver kept going into Portland. But Portland police cornered the suspect near an AT&T store at NE 33rd and Broadway and arrested him.

Authorities said they later recovered the gun used by the suspect after it was thrown out of the car during the pursuit.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is currently being held in the Multnomah County Jail. He’ll be extradited to Clark County, where officials said he will face charges of robbery and attempted murder.

