There’s another side to flooding for nature

Pine trees are my favorite tree. They are majestic, remind me of Christmas, have a wonderful aroma, and seem to offer a sense of serenity. I like to add their fallen cones to fall and winter decorations. Huron County offers a wide variety of places to see pine trees with a pleasant scenic drive along the coastline. The mighty pines frame Lake Huron like a picture post card. Therefore, I was so excited when my new little home had a pine tree in the backyard. I was so busy getting moved in and settled that I hadn’t taken the time to inspect my 35-foot pine. Finally, I took a moment’s rest to admire my tall sentinel. It was then that I noticed it had twin peaks and a trunk that split into two different directions. After further inspection, many branches were not healthy looking, and fungus could be seen. There were hardly any pine cones, and no birds were nesting in its rather bare branches. It truly looked like a lonesome pine. It seemed like it had lost its desire to live.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO