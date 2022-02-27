ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

There’s another side to flooding for nature

Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crust of ice cracked under my boots, providing a brief resistance before my foot plunged into a foot of water. Every step took extra care and effort. My boot had to push through without sliding across the ice, causing a horrible slip and terrible drenching in the freezing weather. This...

www.observertoday.com

Comments / 0

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Mother Nature to Seacoast: It’s Still Winter

Temperatures will get into the low 60s on Wednesday, but the calendar still says February. Up to a foot of powdery snow is expected to fall on Friday. We'll get another tease of spring with the above normal temperatures and skies this afternoon, but that will all change tonight. "Temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Crews ready for Mother Nature’s worst this week

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The threat for heavy rainfall is alive and well in the Tri-State this week and the StormTracker 13 team is staying on top of the potential for flooding – but we’re not the only ones! Emergency crews are also monitoring this week’s expected rain to help keep you safe. “It’s […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Huron Daily Tribune

Nature's Notes: Lonesome pine

Pine trees are my favorite tree. They are majestic, remind me of Christmas, have a wonderful aroma, and seem to offer a sense of serenity. I like to add their fallen cones to fall and winter decorations. Huron County offers a wide variety of places to see pine trees with a pleasant scenic drive along the coastline. The mighty pines frame Lake Huron like a picture post card. Therefore, I was so excited when my new little home had a pine tree in the backyard. I was so busy getting moved in and settled that I hadn’t taken the time to inspect my 35-foot pine. Finally, I took a moment’s rest to admire my tall sentinel. It was then that I noticed it had twin peaks and a trunk that split into two different directions. After further inspection, many branches were not healthy looking, and fungus could be seen. There were hardly any pine cones, and no birds were nesting in its rather bare branches. It truly looked like a lonesome pine. It seemed like it had lost its desire to live.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Spencer Evening World

Hiker's Path: The scent of nature - The Canyon Forest Nature Preserve

We have had some pretty cold days in Indiana as of late. To keep cabin fever at bay, I try to get out and hike as much as I can. I recently set out to explore a nature preserve located close to the Greene and Monroe county line. The Canyon Forest Nature Preserve has been owned by the Sycamore Land Trust since 2013, and was dedicated as an Indiana State Nature Preserve in May 2020 by the...
GREENE COUNTY, IN

