My closest friends are scattered all over the country due to my moves and life taking us in varied directions. These dear friendships bring me such joy and comfort, they will forever hold a place in my life regardless of new relationships developed. Some of these friends I speak with regularly, others have taken on more occasional connections, but each of these individual I hold in high esteem. Each of them I would drop just about anything to be by their side if they were in need.

14 DAYS AGO