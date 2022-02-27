Saturday prep report: Bartlett staves off late Overton rally to advance in 8-AAAA

It wasn’t always pretty. But the goal this time of the year isn’t to rack up style points; it’s to advance. And Bartlett did just that Saturday.

Mr. Basketball finalist Amarr Knox scored 17 points as the Panthers held off a late charge from Overton to win, 63-58 in the quarterfinals of the Region 8-AAAA tournament. The Panthers, who were seeded first out of District 15, held a comfortable lead for much of the second and third quarters before the Wolverines rallied, closing to within two at 57-55 when Jailen Hardaway knocked down a pair of free throws with under a minute to go.

J.R. Jacobs responded with two free throws two give Bartlett a four-point lead and Overton, the fourth seed from District 16, missed two shots on the other end. Matthew Stokes got a big rebound and was fouled and he converted both with 12 seconds left.

Overton then got a 3-pointer from Jaden Taylor to pull to within 61-58 with 6.6 seconds left before Knox swished two more freebies to put it away.

“We came out aggressive,” said Knox. “We made shots and defended well in the first half. They came out harder in the second half but we found a way to get the dub.”

Added Panthers coach Dion Real, “Survive and advance. That team (Overton) is not a four-seed. I don’t know if we were better than they were but the score indicates that we were. I take my hat off to coach (Shelvie) Rose and the job he’s done with that group ... but we’ll take it.”

Jacobs added 11 points, six assists and four steals for Bartlett while the 6-foot-8 Stokes more than held his own against Overton bigs Hardaway and Isaiah Regular, finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Taylor, Hardaway and Jordan Frison all had 14 points for Overton.

In Tuesday’s semifinal game at Central, Bartlett will take on Collierville, which pulled off a mild surprise by winning on the road against Whitehaven, 64-60.

After not scoring in the first period, Alex Vandenbergh finished with 20 points to lead the Dragons (20-10). Phil Dotson and T.J. McNeal added 14 apiece and Chris Sims chipped in with 11.

Freshman Julius Thedford scored 25 to lead the Tigers, who finish the year with a 22-4 record.

Brothers, Crusaders advance to state

Chandler Jackson said he was so intent on reaching the state tournament that he didn’t realize Saturday was his final home game. It was, and the Mr. Basketball finalist made it a good one.

Jackson, who is headed to Florida State, finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as CBHS broke it open in the third quarter and defeated Chattanooga Baylor in a Division 2-AA quarterfinal game, 63-54.

The Brothers improve to 26-0 and advance to the final four in Cookeville for the third consecutive year. They’ll face Lipscomb Academy Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.

“I think these guys deserve to be there; they’ve earned it,” said Brothers coach Bubba Luckett, whose team is 45-1 since the beginning of the 2020-2021 season with the lone defeat coming against Brentwood Academy in last year’s state semifinals.

“Baylor is really good ... they can shoot it and they are hard to guard. But these guys have worked really hard and it would be a sad situation to have the season we’ve had and not make it. This is one step closer to what they want to do.”

Jackson may be the primary reason CBHS is where it is but he’s not the only reason. Fellow senior Hunter Pratt battled hard against a taller Baylor team and finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Michael Pepper, meanwhile, broke out of a long shooting slump and scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half.

Pepper’s dunk in transition in the fourth quarter brought a huge smile and a big hug from Jackson.

“Pepper’s like family,” Jackson said. “He’s been in a slump so to see him go out and have fun and be himself, I’m just so happy. With him, we just tell him ‘Pepper, shoot. Shoot.’ Sometimes he passes up shots we know he can make and if he doesn’t make them, we don’t care.

“We know he can so we just tell him to keep shooting.”

Shooting is what T.J. Thomas did for FACS in a D2-A semifinal. The Crusaders’ point guard hit four consecutive 3-pointers to open the third quarter to spur his team to a 59-44 win over visiting Webb-Bell Buckle.

The triples from Thomas, who finished with 24 points, were huge. FACS led 20-4 after the first quarter before Webb found its footing to pull to within five (28-23) at halftime.

Mr. Basketball finalist Daniel Egbuniwe added 12 points and 12 rebounds for FACS, which improves to 28-2. Corey Savage and Kobe Wilkes scored 10 apiece. The Crusaders, who are at state for just the third time in school history, play Clarksville Academy in a semifinal game Friday at 5 p.m.

Elsewhere, Memphis’ two other D2 hopefuls were eliminated. In Nashville, Briarcrest trailed Lipscomb Academy by eight points heading into the fourth quarter then rallied to force overtime before eventually falling, 52-50. Cooper Haynes had 24 to lead the Saints, who finish the year at 21-10.

MUS (15-10) also lost on the road, dropping a 73-60 decision against Knoxville Catholic. Curtis Givens scored 22 to lead the Owls, who also got 13 points from R’Chaun King and 11 from Joakim Dodson.

In other games

Region 8-AAA: East , the other No. 1 seed alongside Bartlett, advanced with a 62-44 victory over Houston . Jamarion Harvey and E.J. Smith each scored 13 points for the Mustangs (23-4) while Markese Washington added 10 points and 15 rebounds. For Houston, Kylan Clark scored 12 points and 6-foot-10 junior Brock Vice tallied 10 points and 16 rebounds.

East will play Germantown , which got 21 points from Anthony Medlock in a 61-55 victory over White Station. That one will be a rematch of the SCIAA championship game two weeks ago which the Mustangs won, 67-58.

Kyler Dandridge scored 23 in his final game for the Spartans.

Region 8-AAA: Seth Grandberry was the hero for Millington , hitting a pair of free throws with 2.8 seconds left to send the Trojans past visiting Hamilton , 67-65. That capped a terrific game from the junior, who finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight steal. Brian Gilmore also scored 18 for the winners while Josh Harris added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Devan McGee’s 13 led the Wildcats.

Fayette-Ware also advanced to the semis, downing Wooddale , 67-55. Damarien Yates led the way with 14 points while Mr. Basketball finalist JaSteven Walker finished with 13 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks. Tacarien Freeman added 12 points and five assists.

On Tuesday at Fayette-Ware, the hosts will play Ridgeway at 6 p.m. The Roadrunners advanced with a 64-55 victory over Raleigh-Egypt behind 17 points from Cameron Lewis. Millington and Bolton will follow after the Wildcats edged Melrose , 69-67. Jamarius Carter scored 16 points in the second quarter and finished with 40 to lead Bolton.

Region 8-AA: Freshman Cameron Brown led players in double figures, finishing with 23 points, six assists and five steals as Mitchell rolled past Oakhaven , 92-47. LaPaul Wooten added 16 points for the Tigers while Tyler Lucas and Devonta Yarbro finished with 13 apiece. Andre Watson and Kaden Smith totaled 11 and 10 respectively.

Mitchell next will face KIPP , which got 22 points from Jordan Patterson in a 78-75 victory over Fairley. That one will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Hillcrest and will be followed by Power Center Academy , which got a quarterfinal bye, against Manassas. The Tigers ousted Hillcrest , 64-63 as D’Antoine Hankins poured in 26 points.

For Hillcrest, which won 17 games under first-year coach Chris Adams in its most successful season since 2010, Jerrod Mackey tallied 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Jordan Allen had 16 points and four steals.

Region 7-AA: Kalib Brooks scored 19 points as coach Tavaris Boga’s Memphis Business Academy won a regional tournament game for the first time in program history, defeating Madison Magnet, 108-44.

Douglass had no trouble with Riverside , winning 108-48. Eric Steward Jr. scored 20 points to lead a balanced attack for the Red Devils, who are now 20-4. Herman Powell III added 18 points, Tyler Johnson finished with 14 and Isaiah Drummer and Joshua Thompson finished with 12 apiece.

On Tuesday at Bolivar Central, MBA will play the hosts at 6 p.m. followed by Douglass and Scotts Hill . Scotts Hill eliminated Trezevant , 44-41.

Region 8-A: Chaunterrion Ward and Seth Taylor each scored 17 points as MASE took control early and went on to defeat City University , 79-27. Jerry Taylor added 16 for the winners while Adam Olds contributed 14.

Antonyous Moore scored 14 points and Richard Bond added 12 as Middle College (17-6) pulled away after halftime and defeated host Westwood , 65-45. Bluff City also advanced with little trouble, getting 22 points from LeMarkus Wilkinson and 12 from Autto Lurry in a 65-38 victory over Soulsville .

Westwood will host Tuesday’s semis, with Middle College facing MAHS , which received a bye, at 6 p.m. followed by MASE and Bluff City at 7:30.

Saturday’s box scores

Region 8-AAAA

Bartlett 63, Overton 58

Overton (58) -Jaden Taylor 14, Jherrone Jones 6, Jordan Frison 14, Isaiah Regular 8, T.J. Freeman 2, Jailen Hardaway 14

Bartlett (63) -J.R. Jacobs 11, Amarr Knox 17, Regale Moore 10, Charvez Ambrose 3, Jack Shackelford 5, Rashad Williams 6, Matthew Stokes 11

Records: Overton 20-11; Bartlett 29-6

Collierville 64, Whitehaven 60

Collierville (64) -T.J. McNeal 14, Phil Dotson 14, Madison Taylor 1, Alec Tipton 4, Chris Sims 11, Alex Vandenbergh 20

Whitehaven (60) -Chip Brunt 7, William Carver 2, Kristian Spence 22, Julius Thedford 25, Corrin Vaughn 2, Javion Stephen 2

Records: Collierville 20-10; Whitehaven 22-4

East 62, Houston 44

Houston (44) -Kylan Clark 12, Brock Vice 10, Kameron Clark 9, Ryan Mitchell 9, Mavrick Miller 5

East (62) -Jamarion Harvey 13, E.J. Smith 13, Markese Washington 10, Alijah Curry 9, Mason Hanback 7, Billy Richmond 6, Zach Hayslett 2, Kenji Lewis 2

Record: East 23-4

Germantown 61, White Station 55

White Station (55) -Kyler Dandridge 23, Cedric Franklin 14, Marcus Crawford 3, Porter Kelly 3, Kody Hickerson 8, Stevelin Morris 2

Germantown (61) -Kion Threalkill 2, Hugh McFarland 8, Rayquan Williams 6, Jacory Dixon 2, Anthony Medlock 21, Josh Davis 8, D.J. Allen 9, Chandler Terry 2, Christian Hodges 4

Region 8-AAA

Bolton 69, Melrose 67

Bolton (69) -Christian Curry 7, Cornelius Collins 3, Rod Ryan 5, Ryan Runnels 7, Jamarius Carter 40, Kylan Collins 2, E’Derion Washington 5, Rashad Garner 1

Melrose (67) -Devin Sanders 18, Sadat Muhammad 18, Doggett 5, Taylor 7, Johnson 8, Banks 3, Tanner 6

Fayette-Ware 67, Wooddale 55

Wooddale (55) -E.J. Mays 18, Freddarius Smith 2, Darrias Webster 13, Marcus Wright 2, Jordan James 9, Brandon Chatman 11

Fayette-Ware (67) -Damarien Yates 14, Jairus Terry 4, Tacarien Freeman 12, Marquis Seaberry 8, Jeremiah Hayes 4, JaSteven Walker 13, Ta’Carion Mitchell 10

Millington 67, Hamilton 65

Hamilton (65) -Devan McGee 13, Calvin Trigg 10, Marlon McShane 10, Ladarius Telford 9, Jalen Brown 8, Ayden Kelly 5, Greg King 5, Elijah Patterson 4, Isaiah Jackson 1

Millington (67) -Seth Grandberry 18, Brian Gilmore 18, Josh Harris 13, Blake Garner 10, Brandon Payne 4, Chris Barnes 2, Winston Moore 2

Region 8-AA

KIPP 78, Fairley 75

KIPP (78) -Miles Johnson 4, Tontrevion Crawford 16, Jakobie Parnell 13, Dion White 6, Chris Taylor 6, Quantus Hudson 11, Jordan Patterson 22

Fairley (75) -Treyboe Price 12, Malik Mason 16, Gabe Gaines 11, Carmelo Hollingsworth 8, Jimmari Sykes 25, Cameron Spencer 3

Mitchell 92, Oakhaven 47

Oakhaven (47) -Greg Martin 7, Quincy Benson 11, Amari Spates 6, Robert Williams 8, Jamarion McKinnie 7, Mitchael Mosby 2, Jertavien Williams 4

Mitchell (92) -Tyler Lucas 13, Cameron Brown 23, Kaden Smith 10, Andre Watson 11, Devonta Yarbro 13, LaPaul Wooten 16, LeAntonio Boler 2, Marshawn Carpenter 2, Isiah Madkhoor 2

Region 7-AA

Douglass 108, Riverside 48

Riverside (48) -Konner Hardin 2, James Haralston 4, Cole Lackey 12, Michael Nilan 7, Jagger Cupples 23

Douglass (108) -Demario Johnson 6, TaQuez Butler 5, Tyler Johnson 14, Isaiah Drummer 12, Joshua Thompson 12, Herman Powell III 18, Marjavius Chandler 9, Eric Steward Jr. 20, Krissen Bond 2, Jarmon Brittman 6, Ashten Truss 4

Record: Douglass 20-4

Memphis Business Academy 48, Madison Magnet 44

Memphis Business Academy (48) -Kenton Smith Jr. 6, Kalib Brooks 19, Tyler Simmons 4, Kassell Means 7, Justin Smith 9, D. Green 3

Madison Magnet (44) -Marshall Mize 3, Xavier Freeman 2, Drew Mayo 19, Carter Noble 5, Kyle Korth 13, Yusef Salem 2

Region 8-A

MASE 79, City University 27

City University (27) -Travis Seals 8, Keshon Heffner 9, Corey Gatewood 3, Tyler Lindsey 2, Tarik O’Dell 4, Kimble 2

MASE (79) -Jahlon Hughes 6, Chaunterrion Ward 17, Malik Mathes 6, Seth Taylor 17, Jerry Taylor 16, Adam Olds 14, Lavar Anderson 1, Jordyin Buckley 4, Payne 8

Record: MASE 17-5

Middle College 67, Westwood 45

Middle College (65) -Patrick Mask 7, Jamie Anderson 10, Antonyous Moore 14, Michael Byrd 5, Cruz Arnold 11, Kerry Parnell 5, Richard Bond 12

Westwood (45) -J’Rias Bush 11, Malik Jones 11, Chris Washington 14, Jarius Jackson 2, Cam Foxx 3, Quentin Alexander 4

Record: Middle College 17-6

Division 2-AA

Lipscomb Academy 52, Briarcrest 50 (OT)

Briarcrest (50) -Cooper Haynes 24, Wes Davis 8, Jaye Nash 4, Davis Walker 4, Keyron Crawford 4, Daniel Carnes 4, J.T. Fite 2

Lipscomb Academy (52) -Kaleb Beasley 18, Jaden Lyles 13, Willie Walton 10, Brandon Sweeney 8, Hank Brown 3

Record: Briarcrest 21-10

Four local wrestlers capture state titles

A quartet of local wrestlers won state championships on the final day of competition at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center near Nashville.

Leading the medal parade was Bartlett’s Maggie Graham. The junior won a title for the third consecutive year, pinning Jailynn Carter of Carter at 5:29 in the girls 145-pound final. The victory capped a stellar run through the tournament for Graham, who pinned her other three opponents in the first period and ends the season with a 31-1 mark.

Collierville also won a girls championship in dramatic fashion as Chukwuedun Odeigah scored a 6-5 tiebreaker decision over Brette Spink of Clarksville Northwest at 165. Odeigah, a senior, finishes the year with a record of 23-4.

In Class AA, Jacob Roaten of Arlington captured the 152-pound championship with a 10-4 decision over Collierville’s Cameron Cook in an all-Shelby County final.

Arlington also had two wrestlers finish in second place. Competing against Summit’s Jarvis Little, who had only lost one match previously all season, Hunter Heflin dropped a 1-0 decision at 120. At 160, Aidan Brenot of Clarksville pinned Dylan Cockman at 5:11. Arlington’s Luke Krepela placed third at 170, while Jose Fernandez was fourth at 182.

Munford standout Wemawumungu Moktani wrapped up his career by defeating Grant Hawkinson of Page, 12-4 to win the Class A 132-pound championship. Moktani finished in fourth place in 2021, competing at 126.

The Cougars placed three other wrestlers on the medal stand. Jermyah Davis was fourth at 182, Christian Perez Jr. took fifth at 138 and Justin Cavanaugh was sixth at 126. Bolton’s Tony Ray placed fourth in the Class A 195-pound division.

Three others locals medaled in Class AA. Houston’s Colby Baltz was third at 106, Bartlett’s Steven Dindl ended up fourth at 126 and Timothy Bosby of Cordova took fourth at 220. Collierville had a trio of fourth-place girls finishers: Betsy Nations (114), Mercedes Standards (152) and Emma Tucker (235). The Dragons’ Norah Johnson ended up sixth at 185.