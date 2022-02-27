ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Craig Smith: Offers assist in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Smith notched an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Smith helped out on the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
NHL
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ejected in second half

Murray (knee) was ejected late in Monday's 118-105 loss to Memphis, finishing the night with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. Murray's frustration finally boiled over in the fourth quarter, as Ja Morant had his way...
NBA
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
Person
Brad Marchand
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Adds two assists Monday

Marchand notched a pair of assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings. Marchand set up Jake DeBrusk for the opening tally just 1:01 into the game. In the second period, Marchand had a power-play helper on Patrice Bergeron's goal. The 33-year-old Marchand has two goals and three assists in his last two appearances. He's up to 54 points, 138 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 42 outings overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Florida to keep tabs on Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Florida isn't willing to look past its road contest against Vanderbilt on Tuesday ahead to its regular-season finale. Although Gators coach Mike White's squad will close the season Saturday at home against No. 7 Kentucky, the club must face Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Commodores in Nashville, Tenn. Florida (18-11,...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bears' Joe Thomas: Signs with Chicago

Thomas signed a contract with the Bears on Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Thomas appeared in seven games between Baltimore and Houston during the 2021 campaign and totaled 13 tackles (nine solo) while primarily playing special teams. He'll likely need a strong showing in training camp to earn a spot on the season-opening roster.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lakers waive center DeAndre Jordan, sign point guard DJ Augustin; 76ers expected to pursue big man, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers have made some tweaks to their roster before the final stretch of the season. On Tuesday, the team announced the addition of DJ Augustin as well as forward Wenyen Gabriel, who they signed to a two-way contract. To make room for the veteran point guard, the Lakers waived backup big man DeAndre Jordan. By swapping Jordan for Augustin, the Lakers are clearly placing an emphasis on guard play and shooting, as opposed to post play.
NBA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it tied the captain with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
NHL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Five-star point guard Kylan Boswell to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted point guard from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ as Kylan Boswell, a borderline top-10 recruit, announces his decision between finalists Arizona, UNLV, Arizona State, Auburn and Illinois. Boswell is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 11 overall prospect in the class in the 247Sports Composite You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA

