Hart turned aside 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Oilers. Edmonton's final goal was scored into an empty net. Hart played pretty well and had little chance on either goal he allowed, but the Flyers weren't able to solve Mikko Koskinen in the other crease. That's been the story of their season so far, and Hart's numbers reflect it -- since the beginning of January, he's 3-9-2 with a 3.03 GAA and .904 save percentage.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO