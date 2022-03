Gregor scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights. Gregor tallied at 1:53 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1, but the Sharks weren't able to keep the pressure up. The 24-year-old has picked up five points in his last 12 games while seeing more frequent middle-six minutes. He's at three goals, 11 points, 99 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-11 rating in 38 contests overall. Given the Sharks' lack of proven forward depth, Gregor has essentially cemented his place in the lineup, though he's not yet done enough to draw much fantasy interest.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO