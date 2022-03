Growing up, we're told not to call things stupid but let's be honest...it's the only word to describe Boise's housing market right now. A few weeks ago, we stumbled across a way too good to be true price for a charming cottage in the North End. Listed for $29,900, the property on N 14th Street cost significantly less than the average price of a new car in 2022. We're not sure if someone actually agreed to the one big stipulation in the listing or if the sellers decided this wasn't the right move. Either way, the listing was removed after less than a month.

BOISE, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO