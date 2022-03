A message from a Hudson Valley restaurant claims they're giving all customers a complimentary dinner for two. Is it too good to be true?. The post claiming to be from a Texas Roadhouse exec was posted on Sunday night explaining how customers can get a free meal, including drinks. In the post, Gerald Morgan reportedly explains that he's making the offer as a "good deed." The free meal is a reward to the restaurant's loyal customers in light of the tough times everyone has been through over the past few years.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO