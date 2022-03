That Colson Baker can act is no revelation. The rap-rocker, better known to his legions of fans as Machine Gun Kelly, has already held his own in a dozen or so roles for film and TV, demonstrating a scuzzy on-screen charisma within admittedly limited boundaries. His canny casting as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in the Netflix biopic “The Dirt” paid off, so it’s not surprising to see him return to the rockstar-as-rockstar well in the significantly artsier “Taurus.” This time, however, he makes a rather more personal investment — not just starring, but serving as executive producer, composer and script consultant — in a project modeled on, if not his own life, certainly his own celebrity aura and sound.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO