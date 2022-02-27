ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘SNL’ recap: The best moments from John Mulaney’s episode

By Kevin Slane
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The comedian joined the illustrious "Saturday Night Live" five-timers club, with guests like Conan O'Brien and Steve Martin on hand to welcome him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMgZF_0eQQebNW00
Conan O'Brien, Tina Fey, John Mulaney, Candice Bergen, and Steve Martin on the February 26 episode of "Saturday Night Live." NBC

Even with a newborn son to take care of, John Mulaney had plenty of energy while hosting the newest episode of “SNL.”

The comedian joined the illustrious “Saturday Night Live” five-timers club, with fellow five-time hosts Steve Martin, Candice Bergen, Tina Fey, Elliott Gould, and Paul Rudd on hand to welcome him. (Also, non-five-timer Conan O’Brien crashed the party, but we’ll get to that later.)

Even though Mulaney only ever served as a writer during his time working for “SNL,” his five hosting stints have given him plenty of recurring sketches, many of which returned during Saturday’s episode.

Per usual, Mulaney’s opening monologue doubled as a mini-stand-up set, during which he discussed his newfound sobriety and his 12-week-old son, Malcolm.

Here are the funniest sketches and biggest moments from John Mulaney’s episode of “SNL.”

“Prayer For Ukraine” Cold Open

Rather than beginning the evening’s show with jokes, “Saturday Night Live” struck a serious tone while addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Feb. 26 episode of “SNL,” hosted by John Mulaney, began with longtime cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introducing the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York.

Following a performance by the chorus of “Prayer for Ukraine,” McKinnon and Strong announced the start of the show, before the camera panned to a table of candles that spelled out “KYIV.”

John Mulaney Stand-Up Monologue

Mulaney didn’t shy away from personal topics during his “SNL” opening monologue. The comedian discussed his newfound sobriety and his newborn son with girlfriend Olivia Munn.

“For many many reasons, I’m grateful to be here tonight after a very complicated year,” Mulaney said. “It’s always great to be somewhere that’s always emphasized sobriety and mental health.”

Mulaney then discussed his pandemic-era intervention, attended by six friends in-person and six friends via Zoom.

“It was an intervention for me — my least favorite kind of intervention,” Mulaney joked. “Do you know how big of a drug problem you have to have if you open a door and see people gathered, and your first thought is that this is probably an intervention about my drug problem?”

Monkey Trial

A Mulaney-hosted episode of “SNL” usually means there’s at least one high-concept sketch early in the night. This time, audiences were treated to a sketch in which a woman attacked by a monkey must convince the judge — a monkey played by Mulaney — to rule in her favor.

Blue River

Holier-than-thou pet owners are the worst. Cecily Strong’s sneering condescension and John Mulaney’s righteous indignation over a woman purchasing a less-than-premium dog food brand are pitch-perfect.

COVID Dinner Discussion

In a second consecutive sketch satirizing liberal scolds, a group of friends out to dinner (John Mulaney, Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang) struggle to carefully articulate their nuanced COVID-19 opinions without being judged by everyone else.

Please Don’t Destroy — Good Variant

Comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy (comprised of first-year “SNL” writers Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall) brought their latest pre-taped sketch to the show, an imaginary scenario in which the latest COVID-19 variant is good for you in every way. On hand to celebrate were surprise guests Al Roker and Paul Rudd, with the latter’s appearance creating a perfect segue into the next sketch…

Five-Timers Club

In honor of Mulaney joining the five-time host club, fellow five-timers Steve Martin, Candice Bergen, Tina Fey, Elliott Gould, and Paul Rudd were on hand to provide the comedian with his commemorative jacket. Also crashing the party was Brookline native Conan O’Brien, despite not being a five-time host himself. O’Brien’s excuse for joining the fun was that, like Mulaney, he got his start as a member of the “SNL” writing staff. (In fact, a then-unknown O’Brien had a brief cameo in one of the earliest five-timer sketches, where he hands Tom Hanks the ceremonial jacket.)

“John and I were never supposed to be on TV,” O’Brien joked. “We’re hideous.”

LCD Soundsystem musical performance

Musical guest LCD Soundsystem performed two classic songs for the “SNL,” with frontman James Murphy crooning his way through “Thrills” and “Yr City’s A Sucker.”

Weekend Update

After Mulaney’s longer-than-usual monologue and the lengthy five-timers sketch, Colin Jost and Michael Che delivered a short and sweet Weekend Update. The update desk had zero guests this time around, with the co-anchors simply running through punchlines about the week’s news.

Subway Churro: The Musical

It wouldn’t be a Mulaney-hosted episode of “SNL” without an elaborate musical number. Following in the grand tradition of “Diner Lobster,” “Bodega Bathroom,” and “New York Musical,” this time it was the decision of a drunk subway rider (Andrew Dismukes) to buy a churro that launched a musical parodying “Fiddler on The Roof,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and more.

Nickelodeon Show

After a full hour of highs, “SNL” finished the evening with some rather by-the-book material. First up was this behind-the-scenes look at a Nickelodeon show that had trouble with its signature slime. Mulaney rescued the rather tame premise with his genuinely flabbergasted reaction to getting repeatedly slimed in the face.

Cupid Shuffle

In a reprisal of 2019’s “Cha Cha Slide” sketch, an interracial couple head to the Robinson family reunion, where the nervous husband (Mulaney) is not only a surprisingly adept dancer, but also seems to know every single relative of his wife (Ego Nwodim) better than she does.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Why Was Pete Davidson Absent From 'SNL' Recently? Don't Worry, He Has a Great Reason

The comedian-slash-cultural phenomenon Pete Davidson gave fans something to talk about when he was notably absent from a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. Previously, fans speculated he was leaving the show after eight years, but not all is as it appears. Thankfully, Pete had a good reason for his absence. For anyone wondering, "why was Pete not on SNL?" Read on for the answer.
TV & VIDEOS
Boston

‘SNL’ opens with solemn tribute to Ukraine

The sketch show's February 26 episode began with a performance from the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York. Rather than beginning the evening’s show with jokes, “Saturday Night Live” struck a serious tone while addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The February 26 episode of “SNL,” hosted...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Elliott Gould
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Candice Bergen
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
John Mulaney
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Blew Up When a 'Family Feud' Contestant Hilariously Proved Him Wrong

As host of Family Feud, Steve Harvey likes to be in the know. But in the rare occasion when he's not, things can get a little tense. Case in point, in a recent round of the game show, Steve asked contestants to "name something about Miss Piggy that other pigs make fun of." Within moments, Linda from the Morrow family hit the red buzzer and correctly guessed the fourth top answer "hair/bows." Shardae from the Estep family then followed it up with "her husband."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Ukrainian#Kyiv
Finger Lakes Times

Cupid Shuffle - SNL

A man (John Mulaney) accompanies his wife (Ego Nwodim) to her family reunion. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JohnMulaney #LCDSoundsystem #SNL47.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Masked Singer: Everyone is saying the same thing about Robin Thicke walking out over Rudy Giuliani appearance

Robin Thicke walked off The Masked Singer’s US edition in protest after Rudy Giuliani was revealed as a contestant – and lots of people are having the same reaction.Thicke and his fellow judge, the actor Ken Jeong, left the stage after the former New York city mayor and Donald Trump adviser was unmasked during the taping of a season seven episode last week.Fox’s hit primetime series returns to television screens next month and the theme for this season is “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly”.Many commentators on Twitter have marvelled at the fact that “even” Thicke, the musician...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kevin Hart Says He Watched His Wife Eniko Get Bit by a Shark

Kevin Hart’s family learned what happens when they push themselves too far on vacation. The comedian appears on the Ellen DeGeneres Showon Thursday, and shares that his family recently took a swim with sharks and his wife, Eniko, got bit. The Fatherhood actor explains that they started off in the water with nerf sharks. When he decided that it was time to get back on the boat, his wife wanted to do a little more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Ireland Baldwin references father Alec Baldwin’s ‘thoughtless little pig’ comment in new video

Ireland Baldwin has referenced the time her father Alec Baldwin referred to her as a “thoughtless little pig” while speaking candidly about the negative ways she has been portrayed in the media.The 26-year-old model referred to the 2007 incident, which took place when she was 11 and her father was divorcing her mother Kim Basinger, while participating in a TikTok trend on Wednesday, in which people use The Ting Tings‘ song That’s Not My Name to share all of the names apart from their own that they have been called.In Ireland’s version of the viral trend, she wrote: “My name...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Joe Rogan claimed Black people have ‘a different brain’ in resurfaced video

Joe Rogan claimed Black people have “a different brain” in a resurfaced video that came to light as the podcaster was forced to apologize for using the N-word in his past shows. “Powerful combination genetic wise,” Mr Rogan told a guest who said he had a Black father and a white mother. “Right? You get the body of the Black man and then you get the mind of the white man altogether in some strange combination.” “That doesn’t, by the way, mean that Black people don’t have brains, it’s a different brain,” Mr Rogan can be heard saying in...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Report: Ken Jeong felt "disrespected" and was the only The Masked Singer judge who stormed out because of Rudy Giuliani

Deadline reported Wednesday that Jeong and Robin Thicke stormed off the set when Giuliani was unmasked during a taping last week. But a source tells People, "Ken was super upset and indeed stormed out. Robin actually followed him because he and Ken are very close friends and he wanted to check on him. Robin didn't storm out because of Giuliani." The other judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, reportedly remained in their seats. A second source tells People: "Ken felt disrespected and was livid to see Rudy was under the mask which is why he walked off. There's no way he could hide his feelings." The second source added: "Ken has been incredibly vocal about how the previous administration handled many things but especially COVID-19 and has found a lot of what they've said not only wrong but dangerous. To get someone who helped to spread misinformation and call into question the accuracy of our election and democracy to appear on his show was going to set him off."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Howard Stern says Joe Rogan should apologise by saying: ‘Go get the vaccine before you die’

Howard Stern has told Joe Rogan he should apologise for spreading misinformation about Covid-19 on his podcast.Speaking on the Tuesday 8 February edition of his radio show, Stern said Rogan should just say: “I’m wrong, and go get the vaccine before you die.”In recent days, Spotify, which exclusively hosts The Joe Rogan Experience, have removed over 100 episodes of the show due to “misinformation” and also his comments regarding race. Rogan was previously called “extremely dangerous” by a group of scientists for his views of Covid and vaccination.Stern went on to say: “Even the apology he just should’ve said,...
CELEBRITIES
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy