Clear, cold tonight; Warm-up next week
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Clear and cold
- Warming up next week, mostly dry
- Next weekend looking wet
>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear with lows in the middle to low 20s. It will be not as breezy.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny for Monday and slightly cooler and a bit breezy. Highs in the upper 30s will feel more like the upper 20s to low 30s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder for Tuesday with highs barely reaching 50.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still mild with highs in the low to mid-50s.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a stray shower possible. Cooler with highs in the middle 40s
FRIDAY: A warmer day with highs in the lower 50s and partly sunny.
SATURDAY: Warm with mostly cloudy skies and rain likely. Highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Warm with mostly cloudy skies and rain likely. Highs in the low to mid-60s.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0