Clear, cold tonight; Warm-up next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Clear and cold

Warming up next week, mostly dry

Next weekend looking wet

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear with lows in the middle to low 20s. It will be not as breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny for Monday and slightly cooler and a bit breezy. Highs in the upper 30s will feel more like the upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder for Tuesday with highs barely reaching 50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still mild with highs in the low to mid-50s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a stray shower possible. Cooler with highs in the middle 40s

FRIDAY: A warmer day with highs in the lower 50s and partly sunny.

SATURDAY: Warm with mostly cloudy skies and rain likely. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Warm with mostly cloudy skies and rain likely. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

