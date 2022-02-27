ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clear, cold tonight; Warm-up next week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Clear and cold
  • Warming up next week, mostly dry
  • Next weekend looking wet

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear with lows in the middle to low 20s. It will be not as breezy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YL7yX_0eQQdYiQ00
Sunday PM forecast

MONDAY: Mostly sunny for Monday and slightly cooler and a bit breezy. Highs in the upper 30s will feel more like the upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder for Tuesday with highs barely reaching 50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still mild with highs in the low to mid-50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDimT_0eQQdYiQ00
Sunday PM forecast

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a stray shower possible. Cooler with highs in the middle 40s

FRIDAY: A warmer day with highs in the lower 50s and partly sunny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5BFJ_0eQQdYiQ00
Sunday PM forecast

SATURDAY: Warm with mostly cloudy skies and rain likely. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Warm with mostly cloudy skies and rain likely. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14. Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32. Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s. Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Radar#Cox Media Group
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Heavy rain, snowy weather forecast across Northwest

The month of March can bring all sorts of wacky weather amidst the shift from winter to spring. Heavy rain and snow will linger across the Northwest on Tuesday while much of the country begins a warm-up, featuring above-average temperatures. A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow across...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

New Round Of Snow Squalls Could Cause Hazardous Driving Conditions

A strong cold front may produce brief bursts of snow and blustery conditions this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. After the latest winter storm pushed off the coast of New England, colder and drier conditions will dominate on Saturday, Feb. 26 as the high temperature struggles to reach the freezing mark with wind-chill values in the teens.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Light Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR SNOW 3 P.M. THURSDAY THROUGH 3 A.M. FRIDAY***. Scattered flurries will end into our Wednesday evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Thursday we’ll see snow develop in the afternoon with. highs in...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Isolated Flurries or Snow Showers Tonight; Winter Chill For Monday

Clouds increase from north to south late this evening as a strong cold front moves in to the region from the north and pushes through after midnight. Much of the Valley will just see passing clouds, but a few areas of light flurries or snow showers are possible. Temperatures fall to the mid 30s late this evening, and wind gusts could still reach 25 miles per hour at times.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Snow showers Tuesday afternoon

Morning: Cloudy. Snow showers. Upper teens. Afternoon: Cloudy with snow showers. High 37. Tonight: Some rain and snow showers. Low 25. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 36. Low 19. A break from the cold is expected as the calendar turns to March. Cloudy skies throughout today, with scattered snow showers. Highs...
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

More Snow!

Highs on the mountain will be in the mid to upper 30's so mixed showers are expected into tonight when lows dip to about freezing. Temperatures will be mild again Tuesday. Beginning Wednesday is when we see colder temperatures and the heaviest snowfall. A chance of snow will carry us through the rest of the week and the weekend ahead. Driving conditions on the mountain roads are ok this morning, but be prepared for winter driving conditions in the mountains for the next several days.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cold, mix of sun and clouds Saturday

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather ProducerHappy weekend! It's quiet, but cold for your Saturday. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.Overnight, skies become mostly clear. Temps fall into the 20s once again with wind chills in the teens for many waking up Sunday.Tomorrow will be the milder half of the weekend with a rebound into the mid 40s. Despite that, it'll still feel cold as winds pick up, gusting to 30 mph at times.The majority of Sunday will be bright and dry, but a cold front moves in through the evening. A few brief scattered snow showers will be possible, but no accumulation is expected.Behind the front, we're back into the freezer for Monday. Bundle up!
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Winter Storm Brings Ice Tonight, Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH 7 PM THURSDAY FOR ICE, WIND, AND SNOW***. This morning will be a more impactful morning for travel than tomorrow. The wintry mix that has passed through the area overnight will lead to slick spots with some icing while temperatures fall below freezing. Later this morning snow develops and this is when areas to the south are favored to see the most, reaching a few inches. This will end through the afternoon as the system moves east, and mostly clear skies are expected tonight. Along with the precipitation will be the strong winds. These winds will gust closer to 30-35 mph this morning and into the afternoon. During the evening commute, spots that saw the snow could have blowing and drifting snow. The temperatures will fall to the 20s and wind chills will be in the single digits by late morning. Friday will have single digit temperatures while highs return to the low 30s by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday with a jump to near 50 Sunday. The next system we’re tracking with rain/snow will be later Monday into Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Sand Hills Express

Winter storm dumps multiple inches of snow on the Northeast

An ongoing winter storm that’s made its way across the nation this week has dumped multiple inches of snow on the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service. Conditions are forecast to improve overnight as the system moves off the New England coast. By Friday afternoon, Maine reported the...
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
61K+
Followers
89K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy