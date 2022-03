The Friends of the Winlock Library will host a book sale at 300 NE First St., Winlock from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, next to the Post Office parking lot. Sales will be made by donation. Attendees should bring exact payment as change will not be available. Proceeds will benefit programs and capital improvements of the Winlock Timberland Library. Many donations of books have been received in the last several months leading up to the sale. Children, young adult and adult category reading bins have all been restocked with “fresh titles,” according to a news release from Friends of the Winlock Library.

WINLOCK, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO