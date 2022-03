Three plagues are sweeping Montana: one is COVID-19, which has infected 272,000 Montanans, and killed 3,107. The second plague, pathological hatred, driven by misinformation, illusions of what constitutes sport, strident attachment to private property, ignorance and irrational hatred, irresponsibility, and cruelty, is the killing of wolves — up to 450 ( 230 taken as of 2/20), and in Southwest Montana, 85, including 21 from two hunting districts abutting Yellowstone. All of those 21 wolves spent 95% of their lives in the park, to be blown away when they strayed over the north boundary.

