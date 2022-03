Wrestler turned actor and entrepreneur Dwayne Johnson — also known by his former wrestling moniker, The Rock — frequently thrills his 300 million Instagram followers with glimpses of what he eats. The focus is typically on The Rock's decadent cheat meals, which serve as tantalizing fare for social media. As Food Network reports, he's posted snaps of gigantic meals that might consist of 5 pints of ice cream or eight slices of French toast topped with half an apple pie (yes, literally, half an apple pie).

