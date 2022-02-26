ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'SNL' pays solemn tribute to Ukrainian people as chorus sings 'Prayer for Ukraine' in cold open

By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

"Saturday Night Live" did not go for laughs kicking off its first show after hiatus with host John Mulaney on Feb. 26.

After the Russian invasion of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv , intensified Saturday, "SNL" paid solemn tribute to the people of Ukraine with a powerful choral version of "Prayer for Ukraine" during the normally raucous cold open segment.

"SNL" members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong stood at the center of the silent Studio 8H and introduced the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York. The unsmiling duo stepped aside to allow the traditionally-clad chorus to sing in front of candles and sunflowers, the Ukrainian national flower.

Without fanfare, applause or laughter, McKinnon and Strong returned to center stage at the song's end to introduce the show, revealing that the candles spelled out "Kyiv." The sunflowers remained visible on the stage during Mulaney's monologue.

Kyiv invasion: Intensifies as explosions rock areas near Ukraine capital

'SNL' host: John Mulaney monologue covers his drug intervention, rehab, newborn son with Olivia Munn

At least 240 civilian casualties have been confirmed by the United Nations, including at least 64 people killed in the Russian attack spearheaded by Russian President Vladimir Putin. More than 150,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries. The United Nations has warned that number could grow to 4 million.

"SNL" has opted for more somber openings after major events such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks, or after the 2016 election (and singer Leonard Cohen's death) when McKinnon sang a tear-jerking "Hallelujah" on the piano.

Previously on 'SNL': Bare-bones holiday episode was an unsettling reminder that the pandemic isn't over

There were jokes on "SNL," even about the Russian invasion. During "Weekend Update," host Colin Jost said that many analysts were surprised that Putin went through with the invasion "even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake."

"But he couldn't back down after all of that build-up," said Jost. "Kind of like how NBC still had to go through airing the Winter Olympics."

The joke referred to NBC's airing of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics which drew record-low TV ratings.

The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka returned to the stage at the end of the program as all the show performers re-assembled with host Mulaney to bid farewell.

The group gave thanks on the official Instagram page following the show, writing, "It was such an honor representing Ukraine and Ukrainians today... Please continue to stand with Ukraine and remain strong."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL' pays solemn tribute to Ukrainian people as chorus sings 'Prayer for Ukraine' in cold open

