Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 14:40:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Putnam; Rutherford FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cannon, Davidson, De Kalb, Jackson, Marshall, Maury, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1101 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Lebanon, Smithville, Carthage, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Mount Juliet, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Thompson`s Station, Pegram, Watertown, Baxter and Gordonsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
