Brevard County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-27 03:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-28 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Goliad, Bee, Victoria, Inland Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Live Oak and McMullen Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Duval, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-02 04:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-02 08:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Patchy to areas of fog will continue over the interior Coastal Bend, and over portions of the Victoria Crossroads, Brush Country, and Rio Grande Plains. Prevailing visibilities will range from 2 to 4 miles. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities of around 1/4 mile, will also occur. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 15:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-28 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON Winds were slowly decreasing this afternoon, so the Lake Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire on schedule. Gusty winds will persist in the Davis Dam area Tuesday, but will be slightly weaker and more isolated than today.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Temperatures warming well into the 60s this afternoon will combine with a very dry air mass across Northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values below 25 percent for several hours. Winds will generally be southwest at 5 to 10 mph. With fuels remaining dry, increased fire danger can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 18:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Shenandoah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of a trace to one tenth of an inch in the valleys and up to two tenths of an inch on the ridges. * WHERE...Portions of central and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect several waves of light precipitation through this evening.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 04:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Burnet; Edwards; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Llano; Real FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE HILL COUNTRY THROUGH 9 AM TODAY Temperatures across much of the Hill Country will dip into the 30-32 degree range early this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle or perhaps isolated light freezing rain may occur, but confidence continues to be low. It is possible that isolated roadways, especially elevated ones like bridges and overpasses, could develop some slick spots early Saturday. Motorists should be aware of this possibility and take it slow on the roadways as any glaze accumulations of ice could cause accidents, which is what occurred earlier this week. Temperatures should rise back above freezing by about 9am.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 04:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-27 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley A Light Wintry Mix is Possible Tonight Through Sunday Morning Another round of light wintry precipitation will be possible this evening into Sunday Morning. Little to no accumulation of snow, sleet, or freezing rain is expected. Any minor ice accumulations will likely be confined to elevated surfaces such as: bridges, overpasses, trees, and power lines. If traveling...caution is advised as weather and road conditions can change quickly. Please stay tuned to the latest forecasts.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Jo Daviess; Stephenson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Buchanan, Dubuque and Delaware Counties. In Illinois, Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Putnam, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 14:40:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Putnam; Rutherford FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cannon, Davidson, De Kalb, Jackson, Marshall, Maury, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1101 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Lebanon, Smithville, Carthage, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Mount Juliet, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Thompson`s Station, Pegram, Watertown, Baxter and Gordonsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 06:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Nevada, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 18:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Little River; Nevada; Sevier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain will result in light ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch will be possible. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Little River, Hempstead and Nevada Counties. In Texas, Bowie and Cherokee Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ventura County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 15:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ventura County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Coldest in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 07:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 22:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 11:04:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Wednesday morning at 645 AM PST. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River At Randle affecting Lewis County. .Hydrologically significant rainfall came to an end Tuesday. Addition rain through Thursday will not be enough to stop the river from receding. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cowlitz River At Randle. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the Cowlitz River will cause minor flooding from the vicinity of Randle downstream through Riffe Lake...covering nearby farm lands and several roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 19.0 feet. - The river crested around 19.5 feet at 3 pm Tuesday. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue to recede into the weekend. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 02/20/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 11:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 11:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake; Summit A line of snow showers will affect southwestern Geauga northeastern Cuyahoga...southwestern Lake and northeastern Summit Counties Until 900 PM EST. At 736 PM EST, radar indicated snow showers along a line extending from 23 miles north of Avon Lake to near Highland Hills, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Visibility dropping to less than three quarters of a mile Locations impacted include Cleveland, Willowick, Euclid, Mentor, Cleveland Heights, Solon, Willoughby, Twinsburg, Eastlake, Warrensville Heights, Macedonia, South Russell, Highland Hills, Timberlake, Lakeline, Chesterland, Garfield Heights, Shaker Heights, Maple Heights and South Euclid. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 06:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH 9 AM THIS MORNING Patchy fog will impact portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia through around 9 AM this morning. The fog may be locally dense, reducing visibilities to less than one quarter mile on area roadways.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Franklin, Fulton, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Franklin; Fulton; Somerset SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE THROUGH LATE MORNING ACROSS THE SOUTHERN TIER OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA A light and spotty wintry mix will move across the southern tier of central Pennsylvania through late morning. Some slick spots may develop and could result in minor travel impacts.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 10:34:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-20 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Saint Croix and beaches along the coasts of Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-27 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Stay away from large logs on the beach. Sneaker waves can run up on the beach lifting or rolling these extremely heavy logs. People have been injured after being caught under these logs from sneaker wave action. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Coast of Oregon. * WHEN...From Saturday noon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The sneaker wave threat will be highest during the high tide period 8 am to 11 am Sunday morning.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR

