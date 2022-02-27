EG win twice, FlyQuest lose twice LCS Spring Split

Evil Geniuses, playing a rare single-day doubleheader, won twice Saturday in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split.

EG topped FlyQuest in 33 minutes on blue in a game that had been postponed from Friday due to technical issues. In a regularly scheduled game, EG downed Golden Guardians in 29 minutes.

The twin results moved Evil Geniuses (4-4) from eighth place in the 10-team North American league to a three-way tie for fifth place with Golden Guardians (4-4) and Immortals (4-4).

Meanwhile, FlyQuest (5-3) stumbled from sole possession of first place to a tie for third place by taking two defeats on Saturday. In addition to the loss to Evil Geniuses, FlyQuest fell to Immortals in 32 minutes.

Cloud9 (6-2) and Team Liquid (6-2) now share first place. Cloud9 dumped 100 Thieves (5-3) in 31 minutes on blue, and Liquid beat Dignitas (3-5) in 32 minutes on red.

In a last-place showdown, Counter Logic Gaming (2-6) got past TSM (1-7) in 35 minutes on blue.

Five matches are scheduled for Sunday to conclude Week 4:

–Cloud9 vs. FlyQuest

–Counter Logic Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

–Team Liquid vs. TSM

–Immortals vs. Golden Guardians

–Dignitas vs. 100 Thieves

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split standings

T1. Cloud9, 6-2

T1. Team Liquid, 6-2

T3. 100 Thieves, 5-3

T3. FlyQuest, 5-3

T5. Evil Geniuses, 4-4

T5. Golden Guardians, 4-4

T5. Immortals, 4-4

8. Dignitas, 3-5

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 2-6

10. TSM, 1-7

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: