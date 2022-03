Work. It’s that necessary evil that gives us something to do and pays us so we can afford to do it. I think American icon Dolly Parton sums it up best in her song “9 to 5” about the daily grind: “Tumble outta bed and stumble to the kitchen, pour myself a cup of ambition, yawn and stretch and try to come to life. Jump in the shower and the blood starts pumpin', out on the streets, the traffic starts jumpin' with folks like me on the job from 9 to 5.”

JOBS ・ 15 DAYS AGO