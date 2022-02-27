Priory adds another boys basketball title to its trophy case

The small Tigard school is the No. 1-ranked team in the 3A classification as the state tournament tips-off Mar. 3.Bigger isn't always better, and Tigard's Westside Christian's boys basketball team is proving it. The Eagles are 22-2 overall this season and are the top-ranked team in the 3A classification as the state playoffs get underway. With nine seniors — including two McDonald's All-America nominees — on the roster, this year's team is aiming high, and head coach David Henry said it makes complete sense to him. "For these guys, it's pretty much championship or bust," Henry said. "Obviously, we hope...

TIGARD, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO