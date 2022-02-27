ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priory adds another boys basketball title to its trophy case

By Rick Eymer
 3 days ago
Tayo Sobomehin and Oliver Conn each made four free throws in the final minutes in helping the Priory boys basketball team win the Central Coast Section Division V championship. The...

Palo Alto, CA
