Class 6A, 5A and 4A 2022 Oregon high school basketball state brackets

Here's a look at the Oregon high school brackets for both boys and girls basketball in Class 6A, 5A and 4A.

The postseason is finally here.

The 2022 Oregon boys and girls high school brackets for Class 6A and 4A were released Saturday night after the OSAA rankings froze at 10 p.m. Class 5A comes out March 1.

Plenty of league tournaments resulted in flipping of seeds and even some teams making an unexpected run into the state field.

You can check out all the brackets on the OSAA website here and you can also follow along with the small schools in Class 3A-1A here.

In each classification, the eight teams making the quarterfinals move to a neutral site to decide state champions. Class 6A (March 9-12) will be hosted by the University of Portland at the Chiles Center, 5A (March 9-12) will be at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, 4A (March 10-12) and 3A (March 3-5) will both be co-hosted by Marshfield and North Bend High School in Coos Bay, Class 2A (March 3-5) at the Pendleton Convention Center and Pendleton High School, and 1A (March 2-5) at Baker High School.

Here are the brackets and make sure to check in here throughout the tournaments for scores and updated looks at the bracket.

BOYS

CLASS 6A

First round, March 1

No. 32 Roseburg at No. 1 Tualatin, 6:30 p.m.

No. 17 Mountain View at No. 16 Lake Oswego, 6:30 p.m.

No. 24 Gresham at No. 9 Grant, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Bend at No. 8 Beaverton, 6 p.m.

No. 28 Ida B. Wells at No. 5 West Linn, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Sherwood at No. 12 Jesuit, 7 p.m.

No. 20 David Douglas at No. 13 West Salem, TBD

No. 29 Sunset at No. 4 South Medford, 6 p.m.

No. 30 Century at No. 3 Cleveland, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Canby at No. 14 Lincoln, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Benson at No. 11 Mountainside, TBD

No. 27 Southridge at No. 6 Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

No. 26 Clackamas at No. 7 Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

No. 23 Sprague at No. 10 North Medford, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Tigard at No. 15 Barlow, 7 p.m.

No. 31 Liberty at No. 2 Summit, 6 p.m.

CLASS 5A

First round, March 4

Stay tuned...Rankings freeze on March 1

CLASS 4A

First round, March 4

No. 16 Molalla at No. 1 Junction City, 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 Baker at No. 8 Gladstone, 6 p.m.

No. 12 North Marion at No. 5 Philomath, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Woodburn at No. 4 Seaside, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Corbett at No. 3 Marshfield, 8:30 p.m.

No. 11 Banks at No. 6 La Grande, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Stayton at No. 7 Henley, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Marist Catholic at No. 2 Cascade, TBD

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

First round, March 2

No. 32 Central Catholic at No. 1 Beaverton, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Westview at No. 16 Forest Grove, 7 p.m.

No. 24 Cleveland at No. 9 Mountainside, TBD

No. 25 Grant at No. 8 West Linn, 7 p.m.

No. 28 St. Mary's at No. 5 Clackamas, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Grants Pass at No. 12 West Salem, TBD

No. 20 Mountain View at No. 13 Oregon City, 6:30 p.m.

No. 29 Liberty at No. 4 Lakeridge, 6:30 p.m.

No. 30 Tigard at No. 3 South Medford, 6 p.m.

No. 19 Tualatin at No. 14 Sheldon, 6:45 p.m.

No. 22 Bend at No. 11 Jefferson, 6 p.m.

No. 27 Southridge at No. 6 Benson, TBD

No. 26 South Eugene at No. 7 Barlow, 6:30 p.m.

No. 23 McMinnville at No. 10 Ida B. Wells, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Sherwood at No. 15 South Salem, 7 p.m.

No. 31 Canby at No. 2 Jesuit, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A

First round, March 5

Stay tuned...Rankings freeze on March 1

CLASS 4A

First round, March 5

No. 16 Henley at No. 1 Philomath, 5:30 p.m.

No. 9 Stayton at No. 8 Mazama, 3 p.m.

No. 12 Marist Catholic at No. 5 Gladstone, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Hidden Valley at No. 4 Junction City, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Marshfield at No. 3 Baker, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Corbett at No. 6 Banks, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Astoria at No. 7 Madras, 3:30 p.m.

No. 15 La Grande at No. 2 Cascade, TBD

