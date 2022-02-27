Card Making Group

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most of us get our credit card statements emailed each month. Experts say, whether you get them in an email or mail open it, and look at it. Don’t just blindly pay your credit card bill. Have you carefully reviewed all your subscription payments coming off your card? Did you cancel a subscription and it’s still there? Michael Joyce with the Richmond financial firm Agili says take a closer look at the statements to protect your money.

