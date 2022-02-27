ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Stars as scorer, distributor

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Fox provided 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one block across 40 minutes during...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
De'aaron Fox
Yardbarker

Ja Morant records first 50-point game in Grizzlies history

The Memphis Grizzlies were the only team in the NBA to never have a player eclipse 50 points, but that stat is no more after Ja Morant dropped 52 against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Morant, 22, did it with 22 successful field goals on 30 attempts, including a...
NBA
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Distributor#Fg
ABC10

Fox's 29 points, 10 assists lead Kings past Thunder, 131-110

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-110. Trey Lyles scored 24 points, Harrison Barnes scored 23 and Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings. Sacramento snapped a four-game losing streak.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Pours in 29 points Monday

Fox recorded 29 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-14 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 41 minutes during Monday's 131-110 victory over Oklahoma City. Fox led Sacramento in scoring in the victory, though he struggled from the charity stripe and converted only one three-pointer. The point guard also tied his season high with 10 dimes, marking the second consecutive game in which he has reached that mark. Fox's assist numbers have been up since Tyrese Haliburton was traded to Indiana -- the former is averaging 6.7 dimes in six contests over that stretch as opposed to 5.1 assists per game prior to the trade. He has also scored at least 20 points in each of his past eight contests, making Fox a strong fantasy contributor after a relatively slow start to the campaign.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. De’Aaron Fox: By the Numbers

With the Thunder and Kings set to square off Monday night, two Kentucky stars will square off once again. In the NBA, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has dominated De’Aaron Fox with a record of 6-1, but the new look Kings with Domantis Sabonis will be no easy task. The two stars...
NBA
Fresno Bee

De’Aaron Fox prevails in shootout with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Kings thump Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another huge game, but the Kings finally looked like a team that knows it’s now or never Monday night in Oklahoma City. Trey Lyles provided a strong start and De’Aaron Fox delivered a big finish, helping the Kings snap a four-game losing streak to keep their faint playoff hopes alive with a 131-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
NBA
CBS Sports

Broncos GM George Paton confirms Denver is actively shopping for QBs: 'We're gonna be aggressive'

George Paton acquired a quarterback in his first offseason as Broncos general manager, trading for Teddy Bridgewater in 2021. A year later, Paton is looking to make a much bigger splash at the position. Addressing reporters at the scouting combine Tuesday, the GM said the Broncos are actively exploring all options for an upgrade under center, promising Denver will be "aggressive" in its search to land a new starter for 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Paces Suns on scoreboard

Booker provided 30 points (12-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 loss to the Jazz. Booker hasn't missed a beat since the Suns resumed play, as he's scored at least 25 points in each of the last three games. He also tied for the team lead in rebounds while pacing Phoenix in assists. Booker should continue to have plenty of opportunities to generate production outside of the scoring column while Cameron Payne (wrist) remains out, not to mention Chris Paul's long-term absence.
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Hornets sign Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract

Wojnarowski reports that Thomas has spent "most of" the past two campaigns out the NBA after a "serious hip injury derailed his career", but he's had brief stints with both the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers this season. The 33-year-old signed a 10-day contract with Los Angeles in December and averaged 9.3 points and 25.3 minutes per game over four contests with the squad.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
Tacoma News Tribune

Gilgeous-Alexander’s Notches 37 Points, Thunder Fall to Kings

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred once again for the Thunder on Monday night. SGA notched his third straight 30-point performance adding 37 points on the evening. The Thunder star shot an impressive 12-for-16 from the floor and regained his 3-point touch, shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from long range. Along with his 37 points, Gilgeous-Alexander added 10 assists and seven rebounds.
NBA

