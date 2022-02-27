ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earthquake, Magnitude 4.0 Near Santa Paula Felt in LA County

By City News Service
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A magnitude 4.0 earthquake near the Ventura County city of Santa Paula was felt today around Los Angeles County and into parts of Orange County.

The earthquake occurred at 5:44 p.m. nine kilometers northwest of Santa Paula, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People as far north as Santa Barbara and Bakersfield and as far south as Laguna Niguel reported feeling the shake, although damage in those areas was not reported, the USGS said.

Other areas where people reported feeling the quake included Santa Clarita, Glendale, Santa Monica and Long Beach.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

