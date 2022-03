Referees’ chief Mike Riley has personally apologised to Everton manager Frank Lampard for mistakes made in Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City.Lampard blasted VAR official Chris Kavanagh for being a “professional who cannot do his job right” after the 1-0 loss to the Premier League champions at Goodison Park.Kavanagh failed to advise referee Paul Tierney over a handball by Rodri which would have given the Toffees a late chance of a penalty equaliser.Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale wrote to the Premier League on Monday with the club’s concerns and demanded an apology.The PA news agency understands Riley, managing director of Professional...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO