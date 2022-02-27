LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Landgraf remains the best candidate

This may be a question you are asking yourself, and if you would allow me, I would like to help you answer it. Debi Hays has been a successful businesswoman for several years as well as a leader in the community. She was serving her second term as president of the Ector County Republican Women, which had enjoyed significant growth under her leadership, when it became known that the Ector County Judge had decided not to run again. Serving as County Judge was not on her list of things to do, but after being approached by friends and several community members who encouraged her to run, Debi, with her husband, Dwayne, began to consider the possibility of her running and after seeking divine direction, the decision was made. Her overwhelming win in the 2018 primary with 63% of the vote was further evidence that her decision had been the right one.

