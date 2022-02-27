ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Landgraf remains the best candidate

By Letters to the Editor
Odessa American
 3 days ago

I’m writing today to talk about our friend, State Rep. Brooks Landgraf. Like us, he has a heart for community service, a heart for West Texas, so we have had the opportunity to work with him on several fronts over the years. Brooks is a West Texas conservative,...

www.oaoa.com

Odessa American

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hays is a proven leader in Ector County

This may be a question you are asking yourself, and if you would allow me, I would like to help you answer it. Debi Hays has been a successful businesswoman for several years as well as a leader in the community. She was serving her second term as president of the Ector County Republican Women, which had enjoyed significant growth under her leadership, when it became known that the Ector County Judge had decided not to run again. Serving as County Judge was not on her list of things to do, but after being approached by friends and several community members who encouraged her to run, Debi, with her husband, Dwayne, began to consider the possibility of her running and after seeking divine direction, the decision was made. Her overwhelming win in the 2018 primary with 63% of the vote was further evidence that her decision had been the right one.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Odessa American

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Guzman would be great on Supreme Court

Biden will appoint a woman to the Supreme Court. Being an avowed racist, Biden will appoint a black woman who in turn will be a racist. The better choice should be a woman who is qualified personally and professionally superior to anyone Biden selects. That woman, IMHO, is Judge Eva...
TEXAS STATE
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Regarding Bea Brunkhorst, Candidate for Board of Health

Bea Brunkhorst has done an excellent job serving on the Board of Health and I sincerely hope she will be re-elected. Dr. Brunkhorst [Ph.D. in biochemistry) is clear-headed, knowledgable, and rational, and is able to look at the big picture in making decisions. Her professional background as a biosafety officer makes her the kind of candidate that brings value, experience, and deep comprehension to this position at this critical juncture.
BEDFORD, MA
Odessa American

Landgraf wins over Gray in a landslide

A brutal race to represent District 81 in the Texas House of Representatives is thankfully over with longtime State Rep. Brooks Landgraf defeating challenger Casey Gray by an overwhelming margin. Landgraf takes a fifth term in the Texas House of Representatives with no democrat on the ballot in November. In...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Odessa American

TEXAS VIEW: How badly will Dan Patrick’s ‘help’ hurt GOP mail-in voters?

Hypocrisy is bad, but incompetence is worse. And either unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots are threats to election integrity or they aren’t. In recent mass mailings to Republican voters, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick urged them to apply for mail-in ballots. Patrick’s mailings included return envelopes addressed to the Texas secretary of state’s office for voters to use to submit the applications.
TEXAS STATE
Odessa American

Campaign nastiness hits new levels

With only two days remaining to early vote and just six until election day the nastiness of politics is on full display in Ector County. Unlike nationally, the political drama is not between Democrats and Republicans but within the local GOP and candidates vying for offices that will be decided in Tuesday’s primary as there are no Democratic challengers.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Odessa American

Gray reveals recent campaign funds

Filing his state financial report a day late and incurring a $500 fine, state representative candidate Casey Gray of Odessa reported that he had accepted $2,614 in contributions from Jan. 21 through Feb. 19 and had spent $24,911 in his campaign to unseat incumbent Rep. Brooks Landgraf of Odessa. Having...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

LANDGRAF: Dance with the one who brung ya

If Texas was a cake, Permian Basin crude oil would be a necessary ingredient to bake that cake. You don’t get the Texas we all know and love today without it. And as far as I’m concerned, Texas as we know it wouldn’t exist without oil and gas.
TEXAS STATE
Odessa American

Election coverage: Voting results

The Odessa American is received its fifth round of voting results a little bit before 10:33 p.m. Tuesday. State Senator District 31: Kevin Sparks 39,869 (55.0%), Tim Reid 17,314 (23.9%), Stormy Bradley 10,700 (14.8%), Jesse Quackenbush 4,610 (6.4%). Updates coming from Texas Tribune with 77.7% of votes have been counted.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Odessa American

Sparks leads senate race in late returns

Late Tuesday night election results over the immense 31st Texas State Senatorial District showed Midland favorite son Kevin Sparks avoiding a May 24 runoff with Amarilloan Tim Reid. With no Democrat in the contest, the winner of the Republican nomination will succeed the long-serving Sen. Kel Seliger of Amarillo, who,...
MIDLAND, TX
Texas Observer

Rio Grande Valley Voters Face Stark Choices in May Runoffs

From Henry Cuellar’s reelection to the fight to succeed Eddie Lucio, multiple progressive women advance to runoffs as the RGV ponders its political status quo. The Rio Grande Valley, the four-county region at Texas’ southern tip, tends to elect a certain kind of Democrat: generally men, often conservative on issues from abortion to fossil fuels. This year, a new class of contenders including strong women candidates and progressives—along with an invigorated GOP—are threatening that status quo. Tuesday’s runoffs have only sharpened these political contrasts, offering Valley voters a number of stark choices.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Odessa American

Downtown making an impact on Odessa

A standing room only crowd gathered at the Rose Copper Building Thursday to celebrate a new five-year plan for downtown Odessa and to applaud the steps that have already been taken to turn the area into a destination. Mayor Javier Joven, Craig Stoker, chairman of the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone,...
ODESSA, TX

