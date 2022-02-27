Claire Ellen Langlois (Baker) Fraser, 50

Claire Fraser, 50, passed at her residence in Kalispell on Dec. 18, 2021.

A memorial is scheduled for March 4, 2022, 10 a.m., to be held at Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 7465 Montana Hwy. 35, Bigfork. All friends of Claire and the family are invited to attend.

Claire was born Aug. 3, 1971, in Port Angeles, Washington, to Ira Thomas Langlois Sr. and Lavora “Tommy” Mae Curtis. Her father passed just prior to her birth and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Robert “Bob” D. Baker Sr. The family moved to the Kalispell area in 1975, purchased Kienas Ranch west of town and made it their home.

Being the youngest, and probably the cutest of the family, meant that Claire was often the favorite. However, growing up on a farm in Montana meant that she was not exempt from farm chores. Actively involved in a busy 4-H Club, she participated in classes and demonstrated her skills with pigs, dairy calves, rabbits, and more. Due to Claire being the smallest, she was given a little Shetland pony to ride, “Pony-Bo,” who gave her many a joyride, ending in her being unceremoniously unseated and mad as could be. She got back on the little fiend because she wasn’t one to give up easily — and that notion became a consistent virtue that Claire held on to — a fine attribute for a small girl in a big world.

Even as a child, Claire was generally a more quiet, self-possessed person. Even so, that didn’t prevent her from dancing in the family living room with siblings and parents alike and, on occasion, friends joined in, dancing for hours, or simply listening to her favorite country songs. As a teen she was actively involved in her local church, serving as a camp counselor and teen leader.

As an adult, she married and had two beautiful children, Christopher and Tamara.

Unfortunately, in her mid-20s, Claire began suffering from serious medical issues that prevented her from doing many of the things that she’d eagerly dreamt about as a child and had hoped for as a young woman. Despite her health challenges, she managed to earn an associate degree from Flathead Valley Community College, before moving to New York state, then on to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where she settled for many years before returning to Kalispell.

Claire enjoyed making art, mostly coloring as she’d lost most of her eyesight but could manage with pre-made lines. She had a sweet little dog she named “Ollie” whom she doted on. He was her constant companion for many years. She became involved with her church, The River, and attended Bible study with her sister, Sheila, also a Kalispell resident and several other local friends. Claire enjoyed reading Scripture and had several favorite passages that helped keep her going.

On a cold December day, the littlest sister, Claire, breathed her last. She joined her parents, Ollie, and those who have gone before her. With tenderness and joy, they greeted her, welcoming her into her new home where there is no more sickness, lack, or pain. She is free. She is home.

However, this is not the end of her story. Claire always longed for family. Yet, during her lifetime, all her siblings and family were living quite busy, separate lives. Through her, she did for her family what they could not have done without her — she brought them together, uniting them in a way that was not possible before. Living all across the United States, her siblings and her children were reunited through technology, travel and love; the very essence of what family is built upon. And soon most will be coming home — to her hometown, Kalispell, for her memorial.

It would be the pleasure and the wish of her family that those who remember Claire and/or the family, that you would join them as they grieve Claire's gone-too-soon life. Those who might like to share any thoughts or memories of her, please do, and help them celebrate new moments that will be created because of her life, her tenacity and always with her gentle presence in our hearts.

Claire was preceded in death by her father Ira Thomas Langlois Sr., mother Lavora “Tommy” Mae Curtis, and stepfather Robert “Bob” D. Baker Sr., as well as siblings, Ira Thomas Langlois Jr., Jacquelyn King and Barbara Rippee.

She is survived by two children, Christopher Berlinger (son Keith) and Tamara Ross (daughter Oliviah and son Elijah); siblings, Sherryl Eknes (Knut), Scott Baker (Debbie), Sheila Lawrence (Neil), April Taulbee (Dan), Robert “Rob” D. Baker Jr. (Chom), Abigail Crisp (Troy) and Laurie Bridge (Randy), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences and remembrances may be posted on Claire’s tribute page at: https://www.columbiamortuary.com/tributes/Claire-Fraser.