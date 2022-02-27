ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runnin’ Utes rally comes up short against Arizona State, 63-61

By Dana Greene
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – A late run by the Utah men’s basketball team to cut a 14-point deficit fell just short in the waning moments as the Runnin’ Utes dropped a 63-61 heartbreaker to the Sun Devils Saturday night at the Huntsman Center.

After some back-and-forth scoring between the Utes and Sun Devils, ASU went on an 11-1 run to take a 52-38 lead. The Runnin’ Utes went 0-for-8 from the field during that stretch before a 7-0 run by Utah out of the 11:28 media break brought it within 52-45 and forced ASU (12-16, 8-10 Pac-12) to call a timeout with 9:18 left to play.

Down 58-45 at the under-eight media break (7:07), Utah slowly mounted its comeback with a 7-1 spurt after Anthony hit two from the line before knocking down a short jumper in the paint which inched Utah within 59-52 of ASU with 3:22 remaining. A reverse lay-up by Carlson followed by a pair of free throws from Rollie Worster cut it 59-56 with two minutes on the clock.

After ASU missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Carlson responded on the other end with a straightaway 3-pointer to knot it up 59-59 and extend the 14-1 run for Utah – which forced Arizona State to call a timeout with 1:04 left to play.

A late foul with 48.5 ticks left saw Jalen Graham knock down both shots from the foul line to go up 61-59 before Carlson found a diving Anthony for the two-handed jam with 28 seconds remaining tied 61-61. Marreon Jackson broke loose as the clock wound down and converted on the lay-up with six seconds on the clock. A quick inbounds found Worster to go coast-to-coast for the baseline jumper that nearly went in before bouncing back out to hand Utah its fifth loss this season in games within five points.

Marco Anthony had a hot start to the game for Utah, scoring seven of the team’s first nine points after Branden Carlson opened with a one-handed jam. The San Antonio, Texas, native had 11 early points to keep the Utes on pace with Arizona State – who hit a trio of 3-pointers by the 7:31 mark to keep within a possession of Utah before Lazar Stefanovic lost his defender for the wide-open three to go up 23-20.

The game slowed down a bit after that on both sides with ASU outscoring the Utes 13-7 the rest of the way to send Utah (11-18, 4-15 Pac-12) into the locker room down 33-30. Despite trailing at the break, Utah shot .481 from the field compared to ASU’s .424 shooting clip.

Anthony finished with a season-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting while Carlson added 15 points and six rebounds on 7-of-13 shooting.

The Utes will wrap up the regular season next Saturday at home against Colorado.

