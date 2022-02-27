ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GCW The Coldest Winter Results (2/26): Thunder Rosa, Blake Christian, And More In Action

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
GCW held 'The Coldest Winter' on February 26, 2022, from the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, CA. The event aired live on FITE. Full results and highlights are below. GCW The Coldest Winter Results (2/26) Ninja Mack defeated Jack Cartwheel. Jordan Oliver defeated Dark...

