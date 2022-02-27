Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Leads Denver scorers in win

Clarkson had 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 victory over the Suns. Clarkson had consistent playing time off the bench in February, and he closed out the month by topping 20 points for the first time since Jan. 26. While he had been limited to just five assists and three rebounds across the last three games, he had a more well-rounded performance against Phoenix. Clarkson has been a consistent scorer, but his fantasy upside can often be dependent on his unreliable results in other categories.
