NBA

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Leads Denver scorers in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gordon posted 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and nine rebounds across 32 minutes during...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
Person
Aaron Gordon
CBS Sports

Broncos GM George Paton confirms Denver is actively shopping for QBs: 'We're gonna be aggressive'

George Paton acquired a quarterback in his first offseason as Broncos general manager, trading for Teddy Bridgewater in 2021. A year later, Paton is looking to make a much bigger splash at the position. Addressing reporters at the scouting combine Tuesday, the GM said the Broncos are actively exploring all options for an upgrade under center, promising Denver will be "aggressive" in its search to land a new starter for 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Top scorer in win

Clarkson had 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 victory over the Suns. Clarkson had consistent playing time off the bench in February, and he closed out the month by topping 20 points for the first time since Jan. 26. While he had been limited to just five assists and three rebounds across the last three games, he had a more well-rounded performance against Phoenix. Clarkson has been a consistent scorer, but his fantasy upside can often be dependent on his unreliable results in other categories.
NBA
Gazette

Back-up bigs help Denver Nuggets bury Portland Trail Blazers

The Denver Nuggets’ new pairing of back-up bigs provided both the tangible and intangible in a 124-92 win Sunday over the Trail Blazers in Portland. JaMychal Green and DeMarcus Cousins led the way in the bench’s biggest scoring night of the season and set the tone for the second unit’s developing identity.
NBA
Denver Post

Streaking Nuggets win sixth in a row behind monster effort from Denver’s bench against Blazers

Denver’s starters enjoyed a rare vantage point at the end of Sunday’s contest in Portland: the bench. The Nuggets, led by their reserves, bludgeoned Chauncey Billups’ Trail Blazers, 124-92, for their sixth win in a row. This one was even sweeter since it came on the second night of a back-to-back. The streaking Nuggets have now won eight of their last nine games with a long home-stand on deck.
NBA
#Nuggets#Fg#Kings
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Denver Nuggets: 3 bold predictions for rest of 2021-22 NBA season

Despite missing two of their stars, the Denver Nuggets still find themselves in the heat of the playoff race. Nikola Jokic has done a masterful job in keeping the Nuggets afloat despite missing Jamal Murray the entire campaign and Michael Porter Jr. for all but nine games. The Nuggets currently...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Scottie Pippen’s Comments About Michael Jordan Have Now Drawn A Response From Another NBA Icon

Scottie Pippen made serious waves last fall when he called out his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The retired athlete, via his memoir, claimed Jordan used ESPN’s The Last Dance to “glorify” himself and asserted that he “ruined” basketball. In the aftermath, fans and NBA veterans alike have weighed in on the matter. Now, the latest to provide a response is one of Pippen and Jordan’s former on-court rivals – Dominique Wilkins.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React After Frank Vogel Asked The Lakers Team To Pretend They Were Down By 15 Points While Being Down By 30: "Imagine Losing By So Much That You Pretend You're Down By Less Double Digits."

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost several games this season and it seems to be catching up with the team. Frank Vogel's job has been rumored to be on the line barely 2 years after they won the NBA title, and even announcers are trolling the Lakers in the middle of their games. So it's no surprise that the team and Vogel himself are finding it hard to do their jobs to the best of their abilities, as was evidenced during the blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Decision expected by March 16th

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that there are "no new updates" regarding Rodgers' situation, but he hopes to have an update by March 16, which is start of the new league year, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Tuesday that the two...
NFL

