Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Registers inefficient triple-double

Green provided 20 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block across 27 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 124-92 win over the Trail Blazers. Thanks to Denver racing out to a 17-point halftime lead, Green was able to benefit from some extra run after playing no more than 20 minutes in any game since Jan. 7. Green took full advantage of the elevated playing time, claiming his first double-double of the season while delivering value in the defensive categories. The stellar all-around outing was nice to see for those that streamed Green or used him in DFS contests, but he's not expected to see a major change in his fantasy outlook moving forward as a result of the performance.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO