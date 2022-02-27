ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Registers inefficient triple-double

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jokic closed Saturday's 115-110 win over the Kings with 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Triple Double#Nba Players#Fg
SB Nation

Nikola Jokic threw a brilliant, no-look pass that somehow didn’t count as an assist

It’s easy to take Nikola Jokic’s casual brilliance for granted. With his two best teammates in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. essentially out with injuries all year, the Denver Nuggets’ idea of a successful season is just staying out of the play-in tournament. We’ve never got to see peak Jokic helm a playoff run with a healthy team, and it feels like some NBA fans hold it against him.
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Nikola Jokic makes the most ridiculous pass of NBA season

Nikola Jokic is known for his incredible passing ability, which seems even more exceptional because it comes from a big man. But the amount of praise he deserves for his passing cannot be understated. On Sunday, he was at it again, delivering the most ridiculous pass of the NBA season.
NBA
BBC

NBA: LeBron James says Los Angeles Lakers season is 'definitely different'

LeBron James says this NBA season is "definitely different" after the Los Angeles Lakers lost for the sixth time in eight games. James scored 32 points but could not prevent the Lakers being beaten 123-95 by the New Orleans Pelicans. CJ McCollum scored 22 points to lead six Pelicans scorers...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Watch Nikola Jokic harness sorcery for insane pass

Nikola Jokic is ridiculously talented and able to complete all sorts of absurd passes. Please enjoy another moment of his greatness. The Denver Nuggets have one of the best basketball players in the world in Nikola Jokic. What their star center is able to do is almost otherworldly. Given his size, he’s a tough person to be matched up against. But still, Jokic’s skillset is really impressive, even if you don’t consider his size and strength.
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

Surging Utah Jazz hold off Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Phoenix • The Utah Jazz are reasonably healthy, hitting shots and reasserting themselves as a Western Conference powerhouse. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds and the Jazz stayed hot with a 118-114 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Sunday. “We’ve got...
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves whip Warriors

2022-03-02 08:09:58 GMT+00:00 - Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves went on a 12-1 run to close the first...
NBA
CBS Sports

Broncos GM George Paton confirms Denver is actively shopping for QBs: 'We're gonna be aggressive'

George Paton acquired a quarterback in his first offseason as Broncos general manager, trading for Teddy Bridgewater in 2021. A year later, Paton is looking to make a much bigger splash at the position. Addressing reporters at the scouting combine Tuesday, the GM said the Broncos are actively exploring all options for an upgrade under center, promising Denver will be "aggressive" in its search to land a new starter for 2022.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s fitness level gets shocking take from Chauncey Billups

Nikola Jokic only played 26 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. The streaking Denver Nuggets, now winners of six straight games, didn’t need him in the fourth quarter of their 124-92 victory. But if some late-game heroics were required from the reigning MVP, it’s safe to say Chauncey Billups believes his depleted team would have had a tough time preventing them.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Posts double-double in blowout

Green provided 20 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block across 27 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 124-92 win over the Trail Blazers. Thanks to Denver racing out to a 17-point halftime lead, Green was able to benefit from some extra run after playing no more than 20 minutes in any game since Jan. 7. Green took full advantage of the elevated playing time, claiming his first double-double of the season while delivering value in the defensive categories. The stellar all-around outing was nice to see for those that streamed Green or used him in DFS contests, but he's not expected to see a major change in his fantasy outlook moving forward as a result of the performance.
NBA
Kansas City Star

Thunder Gameday: Taking on Jokic and the Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be on the road Wednesday night for a matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Currently on a six-game winning streak, the Nuggets have started to hit their stride. Still fairly shorthanded due to injuries, Oklahoma City will need some of its young core to step up...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy