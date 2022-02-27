ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Predators' Juuse Saros: Recent struggles continue

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Saros made 30 saves in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Saturday's Stadium Series outdoor game. Brayden Point...

www.cbssports.com

Reuters

Red Wings snap Hurricanes' win streak behind Lucas Raymond's late goal

Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds left in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. The Red Wings converted after the Hurricanes, who had a five-game winning streak snapped, were called for too many men on...
NHL
Reuters

Jets blow 4-goal lead, still beat Canadiens by 4

Andrew Copp provided the tiebreaking score late in the second period and Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets overcame blowing a four-goal lead to cool off the visiting Montreal Canadiens with an 8-4 victory on Tuesday. After Josh Anderson scored Montreal’s fourth straight goal...
NHL
NESN

Detroit Red Wings Are Expected to Go with Alex Nedeljkovic in Net Against the Carolina Hurricanes

According to Detroit Red Wings’ digital reporter Daniella Bruce, Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice, which usually indicates that he’ll get the nod between the pipes. He has a 14-15-5 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 3.14 goals-against average in 37 games this season.
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY 5: Senators @ Lightning, March 1

The set-up The Sens (19-27-5) concluded its four-game homestand Saturday night with a 2-1 loss to the Canadiens. Tampa Bay (34-11-6) beat Nashville 3-2 Saturday night in their Stadium Series matchup at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans. The Bolts are currently on a four-game win streak. After...
NHL
FOX Sports

Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Hurricanes, 4-3

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings ended Carolina's five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night. Raymond's 16th goal came on a rebound of a Tyler Bertuzzi shot. Carter Rowney, Michael Rasmussen and...
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Canadiens vs. Jets prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/1/2022

Martin St. Louis has clearly reinvigorated the Montreal Canadiens, who all of a sudden couldn’t stop themselves from collecting victories. But a tough task is ahead of the Habs, as they will play the Winnipeg Jets on the road this Tuesday night. The Jets are not necessarily in fine form, but they are a threat nonetheless to the great things the Canadiens are enjoying under their new head coach. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Canadiens-Jets prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predator
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres D Henri Jokiharju out week-to-week

The Buffalo Sabres released an updated injury report Tuesday, one that still includes Drake Caggiula and Malcolm Subban listed simply as “out” as they deal with long-term issues. Will Butcher, Vinnie Hinostroza and Jack Quinn are all now day-to-day, suggesting they’ll be back in the near future, while Henri Jokiharju has joined Colin Miller and Zemgus Girgensons in the week-to-week category.
NHL
Fox News

Brayden Point has goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Senators

Brayden Point had a goal and three assists, Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday night. Point has five goals and 11 points during a seven-game point streak and...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sharks News & Rumors: Hertl, Ferraro, Reimer

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Tomas Hertl and the Sharks are officially talking about a contract extension. In other news, Mario Ferraro is expected to miss six to eight weeks after taking a hit from Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall in a game this past Saturday. Meanwhile, head coach Bob Boughner spoke recently about just how important James Reimer has been for the team this season, though unfortunately, the veteran netminder went down with an injury shortly after those comments.
NHL
iheart.com

Lightning Knock Off Senators Tuesday Night

The Tampa Bay Lightning (35-11-6) defeated the Ottawa Senators (19-28-5) 5-2 on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena. The Senators scored the first two goals of the game - on the first two shots of the first period - when Tyler Ennis and Zach Sanford both scored. The Lightning were able to tie the game before the first period ended with goals from Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point to make it into a new game.
NHL
Reuters

NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby's late heroics lift Pens past Jackets

2022-02-28 07:07:53 GMT+00:00 - Sidney Crosby swiped in the puck from just outside the crease with 2:14 left in the third period Sunday to give the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The winning goal survived a Columbus challenge that claimed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was...
NHL
Fox News

Jets outlast Canadiens' flurry of goals for win

Mark Scheifele scored twice and had an assist, spoiling a spirited Montreal comeback and leading the Winnipeg Jets to an 8-4 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday night. It's the first time in NHL history that a team has blown a four-goal lead only to win by four goals. Pierre-Luc...
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
Fox News

Reilly Smith scores 2, Golden Knights top Sharks to give Peter DeBoer 500th win

Reilly Smith scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday night. The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Golden Knights and gave coach Peter DeBoer his 500th career win. "It’s hard to put into words. You don’t remember the wins and losses,"...
NHL
FOX Sports

Vegas hosts Boston after Smith's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (32-18-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (30-20-4, third in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit Vegas after Reilly Smith scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 3-1 win over the Sharks. The Golden Knights are 15-12-3 at home. Vegas ranks sixth in the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
NHL
Reuters

Lightning rally to beat Senators with 5 unanswered goals

Brayden Point scored and dished out three assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning shrugged off a slow start by rallying with five unanswered goals in a 5-2 win over the visiting Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov produced a goal and an assist, and Steven Stamkos moved past a...
NHL

