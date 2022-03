13-12 in the year 2022. This is the Milwaukee Bucks of the past 25 games. No matter the hope that the Bucks will be able to turn their season around, or that the Bucks will be better when all their players are healthy, or that some fans continue to stay optimistic, the records speak for themselves. Even after beating the Charlotte Hornets handily in their last game (a Charlotte team on the second night of a back-to-back, who played an overtime game the night before), the Milwaukee Bucks are clearly not the same team that won the NBA Championship. The championship hangover is real.

