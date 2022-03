Coyle logged a power-play assist in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings. Coyle set up the first of Erik Haula's two goals in the third period. The 29-year-old Coyle finished February with six points in 11 appearances, which is just about in line with his production throughout the year. The center has 12 goals, 14 helpers, 81 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-6 rating through 53 appearances this season. Seven of his points have come with the man advantage.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO