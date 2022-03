KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 16 Lady Vols suffered their second home loss of the season on Sunday afternoon, falling 57-54 to No. 8 LSU. Tennessee got behind early, as the Tigers posted 22 first quarter points to Tennessee's 10 and shot over 50 percent in the first quarter compared to Tennessee's 17.6 percent. LSU was able to ride that lead to a 14-point halftime lead, and the Lady Vols looked simply outmatched throughout the first two quarters.

