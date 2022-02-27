ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Manhattan Phoenix review: epic history of how New York was forged by fire – and water

By Charles Kaiser
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mSXEP_0eQQTGme00
Photograph: Universal History Archive/UIG/Getty Images

27 June 1842, a date no one has ever celebrated, marked the real birth of modern New York City. On that date, people passing a new 150m-gallon reservoir that stretched from Sixth to Seventh Avenue and between 79th and 86th Streets suddenly noticed it was filling up with water. The flood had traveled 34 miles, from Westchester county.

The Lenape, the original residents of Manhattan, survived for thousands of years on water from streams and ponds. But their Dutch and British successors polluted all those sources and the ground water too. By the beginning of the 19th century, New Yorkers were adding brandy or gin to every glass of water – as a disinfectant.

The surge in population that began when the Erie Canal was completed in 1825 made a new source of water essential. Cholera epidemics in 1832 and 1834 plus the great fire of 1835 finally convinced the city to approve a gigantic expenditure of $8m, which ballooned to $13m before the project was completed.

On that fateful 27 June, Mayor Robert Morris, members of the common council, a 78-year-old John Jacob Astor and 15,000 other New Yorkers formed a gigantic crowd around the gushing waters. Troops were called out to deliver a 34-gun salute: one blast for each mile the water had traveled.

The festivities continued with the grand opening on 4 July of the Murray Hill Distributing Reservoir at 42nd Street, later the site of the New York Public Library. In October an even larger celebration featured a seven-hour parade which ended downtown at a new fountain in front of City Hall, its center jet shooting water 50ft into the air. Governor William Seward toasted the way “today the pure mountain stream gushes through” the city’s streets “and sparkles in its squares”.

Daniel Levy’s sprawling new history of 19th-century New York, Manhattan Phoenix, is subtitled “The Great Fire of 1835 and the Emergence of Modern New York”. The author argues, a little implausibly, that it was that conflagration that gave birth to the modern city. But he is thorough enough to include a detailed description of a much more important water project, the Croton Aqueduct, and passing references to the equally crucial Erie Canal, which determined New York’s status as the premier American metropolis.

Levy does a fine job of charting New York’s explosion after 1835, when Manhattan had 268,089 people and Columbia University 100 students. He reminds us regularly that so many of the shortcomings some think of as 21st-century problems have been in the city’s DNA for hundreds of years.

In the late 1820s, the “richest 4%” controlled nearly half of New York’s wealth, the top 1% almost a third. An Episcopalian reverend named William Muhlenberg railed against “that inordinate spirit of money making, which marks our country in general, and its commercial cities in particular”.

Twenty years after Pierre Charles L’Enfant laid out Washington DC “with ovals and diagonal” layouts, the New York commissioners chose a rigid grid of perpendicular streets and avenues. They did so, Levy writes, because they were “focused entirely on growth. In the New York Sunday Dispatch, a young Walt Whitman complained that ‘streets cutting each other at right angles are certainly the last things in the world consistent with beauty of situation’.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ys1Qv_0eQQTGme00
A surging crowd – of pro-Lincoln Wide-Awakes – seen near City Hall in New York in 1860. Photograph: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. 20540

Seven years later, Whitman identified the “general principle, that in New York City, among all ranks, except the poorest, there is a habit of occupying houses outrageously and absurdly too expensive”.

Already, in the middle of the 19th century, working-class New Yorkers were being priced out of Manhattan and exploring the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Levy celebrates many of Manhattan’s earliest glories, including Alexander Stewart’s Marble Palace, the world’s first real department store, which included a four-story atrium and plate-glass windows. He also has a wonderful description of the lengths that New York went to in order to lure Charles Dickens to visit.

“Tickets at $5 a piece were sold to 3,000 revelers to welcome the novelist appropriately. One hundred forty chefs and kitchen staff worked for three days to prepare 50 hams, 50 tongues and an astonishing 38,000 oysters, which were by far the city’s most popular food. As Dickens circulated around the room with his wife Catherine, musicians serenaded him with God Save the Queen and Yankee Doodle.”

At times, Levy’s descriptions become so detailed one wonders if he felt compelled to include every single fact he uncovered about the city he adores. But anyone who shares his enthusiasm for America’s most important city will treasure this book, for its good judgement and its many unexpected pleasures.

  • Manhattan Phoenix: The Great Fire of 1835 and the Emergence of Modern New York is published in the US by Oxford University Press USA

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Thrillist

NYC Is Ending Its Indoor Vaccine Mandate & School Mask Rules

With COVID-19 cases continuing to decline across New York City, Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that he plans to end NYC's indoor vaccine mandate. Adams revealed that—as long as COVID cases stay on a downward trajectory—he will drop the vaccine mandate on Monday, March 7. Indoor mask mandates in the city's school system will end on the same day, although voluntary masking is still allowed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Whitman
Person
Charles Dickens
BGR.com

Monthly $1,000 stimulus payments are coming, and you can apply now

Basic income programs that provide recipients with a guarantee of free money are an increasingly popular experiment around the country right now. States and cities across the US are rolling out different variations of this idea, which act like supercharged stimulus checks. One of the newest examples? A California program, for residents of West Hollywood who belong to a very specific demographic group.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Most People Cannot Afford to Rent a Place to Live

There are several rules of thumb about how much people should pay to rent a house or apartment. Though renters may want to factor in insurance and utilities, the basic number often mentioned is 30% of gross monthly income. In an increasing number of cities, however, that’s unlikely to be enough. San Francisco, in fact, […]
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Of New York City#Washington Dc#Lenape#Dutch#British#New Yorkers
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Cheapest Rents in America

Home prices in America rose about 20% nationwide last year, compared to 2020. In some cities, the pace was double that. The increase was driven by low mortgage rates and a desire of people to leave large cities with expensive home prices to other places where the median price of a home is lower. The […]
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Will Be America’s Largest State in 2040

In 1960, according to the Census Bureau, New York state was the largest in America, based on population, at 16,782,304. That was up 13.2% over the 1950 figure. It was inevitable that New York would lose its position. Over the same period, California’s population rose 48.5% to 15,717,204 and would continue to surge. Florida barely […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
BGR.com

No fourth stimulus check, but you might qualify to get $1,000 every month

Stimulus checks may have dried up at the federal level, but ambitious basic income projects underway now in at least 17 states aim to, if nothing else, at least fill the gap for people most in need. People like low-income mothers in such New York City neighborhoods as Washington Heights and Harlem, where they’ve started getting money through the city’s first basic income program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

The Guardian

172K+
Followers
54K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy