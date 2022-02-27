Farmville Central boys, girls advance to regional semifinals

GREENVILLE, NC. (WNCT) — Farmville Central’s boys and girls advanced to the Class 2-A East Regional semifinals with victories on Saturday. However, the third round was not kind to everyone.

D.H. Conley’s boys fell at home to Cleveland in their Class 4-A game while South Central dropped its game at home to Rocky Mount in Class 3-A play. South Central was the No. 1 seed in the Class 3-A East bracket.

Play continues with the fourth round on Tuesday. The winners advance to the East Regional final. Click the below links to see scores from the state playoff brackets.

1A Women’s

2A Women’s

3A Women’s

4A Women’s

=====

1A Men’s

2A Men’s

3A Men’s

4A Men’s

