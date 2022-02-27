ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, NC

Farmville Central boys, girls advance to regional semifinals

By Daniel Roberts, Garrett Short, Jason O. Boyd
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, NC. (WNCT) — Farmville Central’s boys and girls advanced to the Class 2-A East Regional semifinals with victories on Saturday. However, the third round was not kind to everyone.

D.H. Conley’s boys fell at home to Cleveland in their Class 4-A game while South Central dropped its game at home to Rocky Mount in Class 3-A play. South Central was the No. 1 seed in the Class 3-A East bracket.

Play continues with the fourth round on Tuesday. The winners advance to the East Regional final. Click the below links to see scores from the state playoff brackets.

