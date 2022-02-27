ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Rod Marsh in ‘fight of his life’, says Australian cricket great’s family

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6BpK_0eQQT2Vj00
Rod Marsh played 96 Tests for Australia between 1970 and 1984 and later served as a national selector.

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh is in the “fight of his life” after being put into an induced coma following the major heart attack he suffered on Thursday. The former wicketkeeper, 74, was taken to hospital after his heart stopped while he was in Bundaberg to attend a charity event in Bundaberg.

Marsh played 96 Tests for Australia between 1970 and 1984 and later served as a national selector until 2016. In a statement released on Sunday, son Paul said his father’s condition was “critical”.

“He is currently in the fight of his life and remains in an induced coma in critical condition,” it read. “At the moment this is a waiting game and we are unlikely to have any certainty for some time.

“We know there is a lot of interest in Dad’s condition and our family has been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support from all around the world. We have listened to and read every one of them and we are incredibly grateful to everyone.”

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins was told the news of Marsh’s condition when he addressed the media upon his team’s arrival in Pakistan for their six-week tour there.

“We just really feel for the Marsh family and the kids,” Cummins said. “He’s a legend of our game and somebody who has done so much for our sport. We obviously wish him the best because it’s a really tough situation.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh critical after heart attack

The former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh is in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack. The 74-year-old made 96 Test appearances for Australia and ended his career with a then record 355 dismissals. The Australian Cricketers’ Association said some of his former teammates were with him at a hospital in Queensland after attending a charity event.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Half a million words and 20m views: the project preserving Australia’s Paralympic history

Before each summer and winter Paralympics, Tony Naar and his small team of enthusiastic volunteers set themselves a challenge: to create a Wikipedia page for every Australian para-athlete competing at the Games. In the past decade, this group – known as the Australian Paralympic history project – have created over 1,000 articles for para-athletes past and present. For each one, however, they have faced an obstacle: Wikipedia’s notability policy, which requires articles to “be notable, or ‘worthy of notice’”.
GOLD
Daily Mail

Read the chilling death threat sent to Australian cricket star's wife as team arrives in Pakistan surrounded by 4,000 police and soldiers: 'Our snipers will blow his head'

Authorities have investigated an alleged death threat sent to Ashton Agar's wife urging the Australian cricketer to not to travel to Pakistan for an upcoming tour. A message reportedly sent to the spin bowler's wife Madeleine was reported to Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board. There is a suggestion...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Cummins
Person
Paul Marsh
Person
Rod Marsh
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Cricket Australia#Aca Players
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

172K+
Followers
54K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy