Mount defeats Binghamton after 5 first quarter goals

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse scored five goals in the first quarter on Saturday to propel the team to it’s third win of the season, defeating Binghamton 13-7.

Zoe Hurlburt led the Mountaineers with five points (3g, 2a), five ground balls, four draw controls, and two caused turnovers.

Beanie Colson had three goals and one assist, while Lindsey Tolliver added three assists and one goal.

With the win, the Mountaineers improved to 3-2 on the season. They will wrap up their three-game home stand on Saturday, March 5th, at 1:00 p.m. against High Point.

