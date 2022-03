At the recent Chicago Auto Show, one of BMW's most impressive models on display was the iX M60. With 610 horsepower and up to 811 lb-ft of torque, this powerful electric SUV will hit 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. It's one of many M-badged electric BMWs that will be launched over the next couple of years. We already know that the BMW iX M60 will start at $105,100 when it is officially launched in June, but since the configurator for this model hasn't yet gone live, we haven't been able to tell how many options are available for it. That's all changed thanks to an iX M60 pricing guide shared by a user on Bimmerpost.

