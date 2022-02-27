The Pandemic May Be Waning, But My Brain Is Still On Red Alert

Now, in the third year of the pandemic, I’ve become somewhat desensitised to the concept of finding “a new normal”. As lockdowns came and went, restrictions tightened and relaxed, it’s been tricky to find a sense of equilibrium in such a changeable environment. But, having said that, there have been certain aspects that have been constant and have left an indelible mark on how I look at things. I’m much more used to being alone now, to being isolated and home, and to keeping my distance from others. Even fully vaccinated and masked, I still tend to veer out of people’s way when walking, maintain a six foot distance, and feel quiet frustration when others don’t do the same. It’s an impulse now, an instinct that I expect I’ll find difficult to drop when “normality” fully returns. And its effects have a backwards lean, too. When watching crowd scenes in films made long before the pandemic, I find myself uneasy watching people so closely grouped together, shaking hands, kissing.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO