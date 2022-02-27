ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The Pandemic May Be Waning, But My Brain Is Still On Red Alert

By Bella Mackie
Vogue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s freedom week. This is different from freedom day, and a separate thing to the previous freedom day which was last year and, well, let’s not talk of that. When I started writing this column, the first lockdown had just taken effect and all the plans and ideas I had were...

